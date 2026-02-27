Ranji Trophy Final: Auqib Nabi’s Stunning Fifer Rocks Karnataka; Twitter Hails Jammu and Kashmir Star

Auqib Nabi has continued his fine form in the Ranji Trophy as the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir claimed his seventh fifer of the season in the final. It was the seventh fifer of the season for Nabi as he became only the third pacer to pick 60 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.

His milestones have not only put J&K on the brink of a historic first Ranji Trophy title, but also have resulted in fans and former cricketers calling for his maiden test call-up. The right-arm pacer has been racking up sensational performances since the last season.

Test call-up soon for Nabi





Cricket fans in India have been calling for a test call-up for Nabi throughout the season. However, his performance in the final just provided more power to the belief of fans.

Auqib Nabi deserves a fast-track ticket to the Indian Test team. What a season. What a talent. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wAnM6HSqfV — Ash (@Ashsay_) February 27, 2026





In spite of his top bowling performances, Nabi has still not played for India A. Fans have been calling for his fast-track into the Indian team and not to potentially waste his peak on India A matches.

An ODI call-up also on the cards?

Auqib Nabi should not just be given a chance in Tests but also in ODIs. He would be lethal with the new ball in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/JHVvQhFbH2 — Wren (@vyomanaut02) February 27, 2026





While his first-class numbers on their own are enough to get his name in the minds of the selectors, his List A numbers also make a case for him to be part of the Indian team in ODIs. Given that the next World Cup in South Africa could assist swing bowlers, Nabi could very well be among the Indian fast bowling contingent.

Nabi stands tall in crucial clashes

7 wickets in the QF (1st inns)

5 wickets in the QF (2nd inns)

5 wickets in the SF (1st inns)

4 wickets in the SF (2nd inns)

5 wickets in the Final (1st inns)

Clutch. Relentless. Unstoppable. 🔥

Auqib Nabi is built for the big stage — THE ultimate big-match player of Jammu &… pic.twitter.com/FhSCRXFE9E — Manas Dubey (@MANASDU06413436) February 27, 2026





What has made Nabi stand out is his performances in the knockout stages for Jammu and Kashmir. He took 12 wickets in the quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh and nine wickets in the semi-final against Bengal. In the ongoing final, Nabi picked up a fifer in the first innings, claiming wickets of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Smaran, and Shikhar Shetty. The wickets of the top batters meant that Nabi ensured J&K took a massive 291-run lead after the first innings.

