Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy Final: Auqib Nabi's Stunning Fifer Rocks Karnataka; Twitter Hails Jammu and Kashmir Star

Ranji Trophy Final: Auqib Nabi claimed his seventh fifer of the season to put J&K in a commanding position against Karnataka. Fans on Twitter react as the pacer dismissed international batters, including the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Karun Nair.

Auqib Nabi's fifer puts Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy Final against Karnataka. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic
Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 27, 2026 12:54:13 IST

Auqib Nabi has continued his fine form in the Ranji Trophy as the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir claimed his seventh fifer of the season in the final. It was the seventh fifer of the season for Nabi as he became only the third pacer to pick 60 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.

His milestones have not only put J&K on the brink of a historic first Ranji Trophy title, but also have resulted in fans and former cricketers calling for his maiden test call-up. The right-arm pacer has been racking up sensational performances since the last season. 

Test call-up soon for Nabi



Cricket fans in India have been calling for a test call-up for Nabi throughout the season. However, his performance in the final just provided more power to the belief of fans. 



In spite of his top bowling performances, Nabi has still not played for India A. Fans have been calling for his fast-track into the Indian team and not to potentially waste his peak on India A matches. 

An ODI call-up also on the cards?



While his first-class numbers on their own are enough to get his name in the minds of the selectors, his List A numbers also make a case for him to be part of the Indian team in ODIs. Given that the next World Cup in South Africa could assist swing bowlers, Nabi could very well be among the Indian fast bowling contingent. 

Nabi stands tall in crucial clashes



What has made Nabi stand out is his performances in the knockout stages for Jammu and Kashmir. He took 12 wickets in the quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh and nine wickets in the semi-final against Bengal. In the ongoing final, Nabi picked up a fifer in the first innings, claiming wickets of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Smaran, and Shikhar Shetty. The wickets of the top batters meant that Nabi ensured J&K took a massive 291-run lead after the first innings. 

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:54 PM IST
