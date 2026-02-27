LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Achieves Rare Double, Becomes First Full-Member Cricketer to Score 3000 Runs And…

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Achieves Rare Double, Becomes First Full-Member Cricketer to Score 3000 Runs And…

Sikandar Raza became the first Zimbabwean and 14th overall to score 3000 T20I runs, joining Virandeep Singh in the 3000-run, 100-wicket club despite Zimbabwe’s defeat to India.

Sikandar Raza (Image Credits : X)
Sikandar Raza (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 27, 2026 13:23:26 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Achieves Rare Double, Becomes First Full-Member Cricketer to Score 3000 Runs And…

On Thursday (February 26), Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reached a major milestone during the Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 33-year-old became only the second player in the world to score 3000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Raza needed 15 runs before the match to reach the 3000-run mark. He got there in the 14th over of Zimbabwe’s chase of a huge 257-run target.

Raza scored a quick 31 off 21 balls before being caught by Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh. His innings included two fours and two sixes, and he scored at a strike rate of 147.62. He now has more than 3000 runs and 104 wickets in 132 T20Is. Raza is also the first Zimbabwe player to cross 3000 runs in the format and only the 14th cricketer in the world to reach that mark.

Apart from Raza, the only other player to achieve the 3000 runs and 100 wickets double in T20Is is Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh. The 26-year-old has played 111 matches, scoring 3180 runs and taking 109 wickets.

Name Nation Matches Runs  Wickets
Virandeep Singh Malaysia 111 3180 109
Sikander Raza Zimbabwe  132 3016 104

This milestone highlights Raza’s value as an all-rounder. Over the years, he has been one of Zimbabwe’s most important players, delivering with both bat and ball in key moments. Sikandar Raza has become the first player from Zimbabwe and the 14th cricketer overall to score more than 3000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Players to Score 3000 Runs In T20I

  • Virat Kohli
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Babar Azam
  • Jos Buttler
  • Martin Guptill
  • Paul Stirling
  • Mohmmad Rizwan
  • Muhammad Waseem
  • David Warner
  • SuryaKumar Yadav
  • Virandeep Singh
  • Quinton De Kock
  • Aaron Finch
  • Sikander Raza

However, despite his personal achievement, Zimbabwe were in serious trouble in the match. Chasing 257 was always going to be difficult after India posted 256/4 in their 20 overs. Wickets kept falling, and the required run rate kept rising. Raza and Brian Bennett tried to steady the innings, but the target proved too steep. Still, it was a special day for Raza and Zimbabwe cricket.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:59 AM IST
QUICK LINKS