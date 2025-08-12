LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

Brevis’ record-breaking knock powered South Africa to a dominant win over Australia in Darwin, setting up a thrilling series decider in Cairns.

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis' Century Helps South Africa Win by 53 Runs, Levels Series (Image Credit - X)
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis' Century Helps South Africa Win by 53 Runs, Levels Series (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 20:37:17 IST

South Africa has rebounded with a vengeance in the three-game T20 series, winning by an emphatic 53 runs over Australia in Darwin, on Tuesday. The player of the night was Dewald Brevis who hit an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to steer his side to victory.

Brevis Shines in AUS vs SA Clash

It was the highest explosive innings by a South African in T20 Internationals. He struggled a bit in the opening overs but his brilliance took the team to an intimidating 218-7 at the Marrara Stadium. Chasing the score, Australia lost their nine match winning streak and were bowled out on 165 in 17.4 overs.

Player of the match Brevis said, “I haven’t really thought of it like that, to be honest, but I’m just extremely grateful to God and it’s been great. You obviously want to win and come back stronger after the first game, so that was fantastic.”

Early Wobble Before Counter-Attack

South Africa was sent out to bat and they just ran away but within seven overs they were at 57-3. Skipper Aiden Markram was out on 18 and Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored only 10. Glenn Maxwell began in excellent fashion, removing Markram and stumping Pretorius in the same over to temporarily put Australia in the ascendancy.

Brevis then joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (31) to mount a spectacular counter-attack. The 22-year old rocketed his way through to a century in 41 balls, his maiden T20 International century, with eight sixes and 12 fours. His stroke made sure that South Africa got a total which Australia could not chase.

Australian Chase Derails

The response of Australia started on a weak note as Travis Head was caught by Markram in the second over. Opener Kwena Maphaka, a young pacer, began shakily giving up boundaries but dismissing the critical batters Cameron Green, Maxwell, and Mitchell Owen to put a check on the Australian advancement.

Tim David responded well with a sturdy 50, his second of the series and yet wickets fell at regular intervals. Australia folded in the end before finishing their overs and South Africa had a comfortable win.

Decider Set for Saturday

The victory puts the AUS vs SA series at 1-1. The scene is set up in Cairns on Saturday with both sides having the key moments of brilliance and a cracking decider to come. South Africa will want to continue where it left off and Australia will hope to recover.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

Tags: australiadewald brevissouth africaTravis Head

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?