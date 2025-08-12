AUS vs SA 2nd T20I: Dewald Brevis’ Century Helps South Africa Win By 53 Runs, Levels Series

South Africa has rebounded with a vengeance in the three-game T20 series, winning by an emphatic 53 runs over Australia in Darwin, on Tuesday. The player of the night was Dewald Brevis who hit an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to steer his side to victory.

Brevis Shines in AUS vs SA Clash

It was the highest explosive innings by a South African in T20 Internationals. He struggled a bit in the opening overs but his brilliance took the team to an intimidating 218-7 at the Marrara Stadium. Chasing the score, Australia lost their nine match winning streak and were bowled out on 165 in 17.4 overs.

Player of the match Brevis said, “I haven’t really thought of it like that, to be honest, but I’m just extremely grateful to God and it’s been great. You obviously want to win and come back stronger after the first game, so that was fantastic.”

LADIES & GENTLEMEN – MEET THE YOUNGEST SOUTH AFRICAN WITH A T20I HUNDRED. 🥶pic.twitter.com/J7Ru47ZaaU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2025

Early Wobble Before Counter-Attack

South Africa was sent out to bat and they just ran away but within seven overs they were at 57-3. Skipper Aiden Markram was out on 18 and Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored only 10. Glenn Maxwell began in excellent fashion, removing Markram and stumping Pretorius in the same over to temporarily put Australia in the ascendancy.

Brevis then joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (31) to mount a spectacular counter-attack. The 22-year old rocketed his way through to a century in 41 balls, his maiden T20 International century, with eight sixes and 12 fours. His stroke made sure that South Africa got a total which Australia could not chase.

Australian Chase Derails

The response of Australia started on a weak note as Travis Head was caught by Markram in the second over. Opener Kwena Maphaka, a young pacer, began shakily giving up boundaries but dismissing the critical batters Cameron Green, Maxwell, and Mitchell Owen to put a check on the Australian advancement.

Tim David responded well with a sturdy 50, his second of the series and yet wickets fell at regular intervals. Australia folded in the end before finishing their overs and South Africa had a comfortable win.

Decider Set for Saturday

The victory puts the AUS vs SA series at 1-1. The scene is set up in Cairns on Saturday with both sides having the key moments of brilliance and a cracking decider to come. South Africa will want to continue where it left off and Australia will hope to recover.

