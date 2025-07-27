Home > Sports > Australia vs West Indies 4th T20I: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis Power Aussies To 3-Wicket Win, 4-0 Series Lead

Cameron Green’s unbeaten 55 guided Australia to a tight three-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth T20I. With Glenn Maxwell smashing 47 and Inglis adding 51, the Aussies chased down 206 despite a late collapse, taking a 4-0 series lead ahead of the final game.

Published: July 27, 2025 11:31:58 IST

In a thrilling match at Warner Park, Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green showed his complete control to guide Australia to a three-wicket win over the West Indies in the fourth T20I. With the thrilling victory, Australia now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Green and Inglis Keep Chase Alive

Chasing a massive 206, things didn’t start smoothly for the Aussies. Mitchell Marsh was out for a second-ball duck, trapped lbw by young left-arm quick Jediah Blades.

That early blow didn’t shake Josh Inglis, who looked sharp right from the start. He found support in Glenn Maxwell, and the pair counter-attacked with intent.

Inglis struck 10 boundaries and a six on his way to 51 off just 30 balls. Maxwell, meanwhile, played one of his trademark cameos-47 runs in just 18 balls, including six sixes.
But right after the drinks break, Maxwell holed out to Jason Holder at long-on, and things started to wobble for Australia.

Late Collapse Adds Drama to the Finish

Once Maxwell fell, Jediah Blades turned the heat up with a two-wicket burst. He bowled Mitchell Owen for 2, then had Cooper Connolly caught for a duck just two balls later.

Suddenly, Australia were 134 for 5 and the pressure was back on. Aaron Hardie tried to steady things, scoring 23 before falling to Holder.

Just as things seemed to settle again, a freak deflection off Cameron Green’s drive led to the run out of Xavier Bartlett. That left Australia just two runs away, but with one wicket fewer.

Green, who had quietly reached his fifty off 35 balls, then drove a couple of runs and Sean Abbott nudged the winning run with four balls to spare.

Sharp Fielding Helps Restrict Windies

Earlier, West Indies posted a strong total of 205 for 9, but it could’ve been more if not for Australia’s sharp fielding.

Xavier Bartlett picked up Brandon King for 18, and Glenn Maxwell took a fine diving catch at mid-on to send back Shai Hope.

Maxwell was in the thick of things again, this time taking a brilliant one-handed catch to remove Roston Chase for a duck. Windies were suddenly three down early.

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 31, while Shepherd and Hetmyer chipped in with some late hitting, but regular wickets kept the innings from exploding.

Maxwell Lights Up Warner Park Again

Glenn Maxwell didn’t get to a half-century, but his explosive hitting gave Australia the momentum they needed. His six sixes came in no time, lighting up the crowd and swinging the chase in his team’s favour.

With Tim David rested for this match, Maxwell stepped into the role of finisher and did it with style.

Even though the Aussies lost wickets in the middle, Maxwell’s blitz made the required run rate manageable. Green then took it over the line calmly, showing a different but equally important side to the chase.

Australia now have a chance to wrap up the series 5-0 and head into their next assignment with plenty of confidence.

