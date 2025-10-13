LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Captain Pat Cummins Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Ashes Series

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Ashes Series

Australia captain Pat Cummins is still unsure to play the first Ashes test at Perth because he suffered a lumbar back stress injury and he is yet to resume bowling in a few weeks. When Cummins is committed to recovering and becoming long term fit, the team is supposed to be guided by Steve Smith.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au/ANI)
(Image Credit: cricket.com.au/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 13, 2025 13:18:22 IST

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Ashes Series

After addressing Sydney in an earlier speech on Monday, Cummins admitted that he is unlikely, rather than likely, to be fit to play in the first Test in Perth, which starts on November 21. Test captain, Pat Cummins, has given an update of his recovery of a lumbar back stress injury before the Ashes series with England.

Pat Cummins Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Ashes Series

He stressed a length of four weeks bowling preparation to guarantee the bowler was at the requirements of a five day Test match. Cummins is again on the same schedule running each day and his sessions are gradually improving. But he is yet a couple of weeks off bowling on turf. Although he has optimism that he will be able to make a reappearance in the series, he is not sure whether he will be available during the opener. Without him, Steve Smith will lead the team and Scott Boland will probably be the substitute to Cummins in the pace attack. The injury to Cummins has left questions with regard to whether he will partake in the whole five match series of Ashes. Perth will be the first match to be played, and then there will be matches in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. Cricket Australia is yet to state his absence, although the team is training in case they are going to be without their captain. The back problem has kept Cummins out of action since July and he has not bowled since that time.

Upcoming Ashes Series 

Cummins is positive about his fitness in the long run even after the setback. He has commented that this kind of back injury is something he has not had in seven or eight years, and under proper rehabilitation, he thinks he would come back to normal fitness. Cummins is keen on dominating the Ashes series and the upcoming ICC Men T20 World Cup in an effort of making his mark in the success of the team.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:18 PM IST
