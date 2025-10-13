Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

The recent news has raised speculations on Virat Kohli taking part in the following seasons of IPL. This was made confusing when a journalist named Rohit Juglan announced that Kohli had not signed a new commercial contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before IPL 2026. This prompted rampant speculation that Kohli may retire or quit RCB in the IPL creating panic among fans and the analysts of the cricket community alike.

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Scenerio Explained

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has however come to the rescue of this by explaining that the commercial contract is distinct to the playing contract. Chopra pointed out that it is not the involvement of a player in the playing field, but rather promotional activities and brand endorsements that comes under the commercial agreement. He has assured the fans that Kohli has not ended his playing contract with RCB yet, and there are no signs that he intends to end his IPL career. Chopra also theorized that the delay in the renewal of the commercial contract may be occasioned by possible change of ownership or management of RCB. He indicated that Kohli could be waiting to understand such developments before he could sign new commercial agreements. Also, there are reports that Kohli might be planning to reorganize his personal brand engagements to match his long term career objectives making sure that there is a balance between on as well as off field obligations. This may be the reason why the formalization of the promotional deals has been put on hold.

Virat Kohli’s Retirement News

Although the absence of a renewed commercial contract has led to the spreading of rumors, the essence of Kohli working with RCB, which is the playing contract, has not been affected. The fans need not worry that Kohli will no longer be playing in the IPL on behalf of RCB, and it will not affect his participation in the field in any way. He is also deeply focused on playing for the team and according to insiders, Kohli still continues to bring leadership and experience that will be instrumental at RCB in the next season.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow