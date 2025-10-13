LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

Although there are rumors about his commercial deal, the playing role of Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2026 is still safe. The fans will be guaranteed that he will remain on the field representing the team, and the off field agreements will not influence his performance.

(Image Credit: IPL via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: IPL via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 13, 2025 11:31:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

The recent news has raised speculations on Virat Kohli taking part in the following seasons of IPL. This was made confusing when a journalist named Rohit Juglan announced that Kohli had not signed a new commercial contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before IPL 2026. This prompted rampant speculation that Kohli may retire or quit RCB in the IPL creating panic among fans and the analysts of the cricket community alike.

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Scenerio Explained 

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has however come to the rescue of this by explaining that the commercial contract is distinct to the playing contract. Chopra pointed out that it is not the involvement of a player in the playing field, but rather promotional activities and brand endorsements that comes under the commercial agreement. He has assured the fans that Kohli has not ended his playing contract with RCB yet, and there are no signs that he intends to end his IPL career. Chopra also theorized that the delay in the renewal of the commercial contract may be occasioned by possible change of ownership or management of RCB. He indicated that Kohli could be waiting to understand such developments before he could sign new commercial agreements. Also, there are reports that Kohli might be planning to reorganize his personal brand engagements to match his long term career objectives making sure that there is a balance between on as well as off field obligations. This may be the reason why the formalization of the promotional deals has been put on hold.

Virat Kohli’s Retirement News

Although the absence of a renewed commercial contract has led to the spreading of rumors, the essence of Kohli working with RCB, which is the playing contract, has not been affected. The fans need not worry that Kohli will no longer be playing in the IPL on behalf of RCB, and it will not affect his participation in the field in any way. He is also deeply focused on playing for the team and according to insiders, Kohli still continues to bring leadership and experience that will be instrumental at RCB in the next season.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4virat kohli ipl 2026virat kohli latest newsVirat Kohli RCBvirat kohli retirementVirat Kohli Retirement Newsvirat kohli rumors

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
Seattle Mariners Take Game 1 of ALCS with 3-1 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays
Owen Wolff Header Secures 1-0 Win for Austin FC Over LAFC
Inside Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Cozy Birthday Celebration In Maldives, Viral Moments You Can’t Miss!
Owen Wolff Header Secures 1-0 Win for Austin FC Over LAFC

LATEST NEWS

Spirituality for Peace – The Bold Cure for Modern Chaos
Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member
Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!
BRIEF-Nuxera Ai Secures $2.5 Mln Strategic Pre-Seed Investment
Manhattan Judge Tosses Drake’s Defamation Case Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Track
Karur Stampede: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation, Monitoring Panel Formed
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement
Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal
Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement

QUICK LINKS