Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Could Make History In India vs Australia ODI Series, Read To Know More…

Virat Kohli will reach three significant milestones in the next Australia ODI series, Passing 1,500 ODI boundaries, 10,000 runs and 100 on Australian soil. His background and physique make him one of the main characters to observe as he seeks to make his name even stronger in the world of cricket.

(Image Credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 13, 2025 12:21:19 IST

With India looking forward to the much hyped ODI series against Australia, all eyes are on Virat Kohli, who is set to achieve three great things that may further establish him as one of the greats of modern day cricket. The career of Kohli has always been marked with uniformity, flexibility, and insatiable appetite to records and this series is a golden chance that the veteran can add to his glorious career. Both fans and experts are keen to see him attempt these feats in the tough conditions of Australian pitches with their pace and bouncers and that too test his best batsmen in the world.

Milestones Virat Kohli Could Make In India vs Australia ODI Series

The first goal that Kohli has attained is to pass 1,500 boundaries in ODIs. Having 1,477 boundaries in his career life, of which 1,325 were fours and 152 fours, he just has to manage 23 more to join Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club. Other than this, Kohli is on the verge of making a historic 10,000 ODI run mark, which is a measure of his strength, his technical skills and ability to withstand an innings in a high pressure situation. Such two records would not only emphasize on his own personal greatness but also reiterate his critical position in the India batting line. In addition to these numerical accomplishments, a century in Australia is a symbolic accomplishment. It is a well known fact that it is hard to score a hundred on Australian soil because of the rapid and bouncy tracks and good bowling attacks. However, his previous performances in the country have shown that Kohli is able to adjust and perform well in the country, and this is a very expected target of the batsman of legends.

Virat Kohli In Upcoming India vs Australia ODI Series

To prepare for this very important series, Kohli has displayed an impressive form in the recent matches which has served to underscore his commitment to physical training, skill, and mental preparedness. His attention to detail in his training and preparation shows how he is determined to deliver a match winning performance to India. This will be an eye opener to the global cricket enthusiasts as Kohli works towards these three coveted achievements in his career and this will act as a motivation to other upcoming players. Both victories have tremendous personal and historical implications, being sure to bring India to greater success in the series as well as add to the already prodigal career of Kohli. Essentially, the forthcoming ODIs do not only present competitive cricket but present one of the greatest of the sport in creating a name that is even more indelible in the history of the sport.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS