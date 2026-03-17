LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

The ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has drawn the future of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in major doubt. The problems have been doubled due to the war in the Middle East, which h

David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)
David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 17, 2026 16:46:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Just over a week before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season, the tournament has suffered a blow as the Australian players have been advised to stay away from Peshawar following the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. Peshawar is slated to host a PSL match for the first time in history. However, the government of Australia have labelled it as a ‘do not travel zone’. 

A number of Australian players including the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, are set to play the 2026 edition of Pakistan’s premier franchise cricket league.

The Australian government has briefed the Australian contingent over the twin wars as revealed by CODE Sports. 

You Might Be Interested In

This has put a fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28 in doubt, as both teams have a player from Australia. Aaron Hardie is contracted to Zalmi, while Jake Fraser-Mcgurk will play for Pindi.

The report has further claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured the use of private planes to evacuate players out of Pakistan if the need arises.

Lahore Qalandars to Play Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in Opener

The PSL 2026 will begin on March 26 with Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening encounter in Lahore. Quetta Gladiators will be up against Karachi Kings in the next on March 27 at the same venue. 

The 44-match PSL will take place across six venues from 26 March to 3 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today. Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL matches for the first time.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in the PCB’s marquee event, PSL, which has successfully completed 10 years and is set to enter a new era with its 11th edition. The eight participating teams in the 39-day event are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

As per the schedule, each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final scheduled from 28 April to 3 May. The final will take place at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, 3 May. The final will also have a reserve day, which is Monday, 4 May.

The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

Also Read: WATCH | Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: David Warnermarnus-labuschagnePakistan Super LeaguePSL 2026

RELATED News

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

IPL 2026: How Can Mumbai Indians’ Fans Buy Tickets For Home Matches in First Phase, All You Need to Know

IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Under Fire? AB de Villiers Questions CSK Role After Sanju Samson Move, ‘Wrong Reasons’ Claim Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

‘No 3-Month Limit Now’: SC Removes Child Age Cap For Adoptive Mothers’ Maternity Leave, What The Apex Court Said On Parenthood?

Who Is Akhil Gogoi? From Anti-CAA Protest Leader To Raijor Dal Chief, Tracing The Political Journey Of Sibsagar MLA Amid Congress ‘Betrayal’ Row Ahead Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

Ranbir Kapoor Teases Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Asks ‘Cake Nahi Laye?’ For Wife Alia Bhatt After Her Return From A Birthday Trip To Hong Kong | WATCH

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here
Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here
Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here
Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

QUICK LINKS