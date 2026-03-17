Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Just over a week before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season, the tournament has suffered a blow as the Australian players have been advised to stay away from Peshawar following the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. Peshawar is slated to host a PSL match for the first time in history. However, the government of Australia have labelled it as a ‘do not travel zone’.

A number of Australian players including the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, are set to play the 2026 edition of Pakistan’s premier franchise cricket league.

The Australian government has briefed the Australian contingent over the twin wars as revealed by CODE Sports.

This has put a fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28 in doubt, as both teams have a player from Australia. Aaron Hardie is contracted to Zalmi, while Jake Fraser-Mcgurk will play for Pindi.

The report has further claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured the use of private planes to evacuate players out of Pakistan if the need arises.

Lahore Qalandars to Play Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in Opener

The PSL 2026 will begin on March 26 with Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening encounter in Lahore. Quetta Gladiators will be up against Karachi Kings in the next on March 27 at the same venue.

The 44-match PSL will take place across six venues from 26 March to 3 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today. Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL matches for the first time.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in the PCB’s marquee event, PSL, which has successfully completed 10 years and is set to enter a new era with its 11th edition. The eight participating teams in the 39-day event are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

As per the schedule, each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final scheduled from 28 April to 3 May. The final will take place at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, 3 May. The final will also have a reserve day, which is Monday, 4 May.

The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

Also Read: WATCH | Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

