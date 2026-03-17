WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s batting form has been a cause of concern for the side. While the right-handed batter struggled in the T20 World Cup 2026, he as dropped from the side for the three-match series against Bangladesh away from home.

Now, a video of his, has gone viral where Babar is seen replying to a query asked by a reporter about his batting. The fans found his way of answering a bit arrogant and the right-handed batter has faced some heat on social media.

Babar had missed the Bangladesh tour as he was reportedly injured as told by the selectors. Last Saturday, senior selector Aaqib Javed told the media that the selectors were conveyed that Babar and Fakhar Zaman were injured after the T20 World Cup.

“It is a surprise for us and we have asked the PCB to probe into the matter and find out how they got injured after the World Cup and whether they played in the tournament fully fit or not,” Javed said.

What kind of attitude is this from Babar Azam? He has been a flop player since 2024 and his illiterate fans still calls him KING, but his attitude is not acceptable 🧐 What are your thoughts on this 🤔pic.twitter.com/8whMwSyBx2 — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) March 17, 2026

Pakistan took four uncapped rookies for the ODI series including Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood while Sahibzada Farhan and Abdul Samad also made their ODI debuts in the series. The team management tried out all four rookies in the series besides Farhan and Samad, and Hesson expressed satisfaction over the performance of the new faces insisting they had shown that they could stay in international cricket.

Babar Azam in T20 World Cup 2026

Babar Azam had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2026. He only managed 91 runs in five innings and only scored 5 against arch-rivals India. In fact, Babar was demoted in the batting order in the match against Namibia as Shadab Khan and Khawaja Nafay was promoted up the order.

Later, Babar was also dropped from the Playing XI against the match against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage.

Babar has also missed the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026.

Babar Azam’s Overall Stats

Babar Azam has played 61 Tests scoring 4366 at an average of 42.38 including nine centuries and 30 fifties. In 140 ODIs, Babar has amassed 6501 runs averaging 53.72. The right-handed batter has notched up 20 hundreds and 37 half-centuries in the format. In 145 T20Is, the Pakistan batter has 4596 runs at an average of 38.94 and has struck three tons and 39 fifties.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How Can Mumbai Indians’ Fans Buy Tickets For Home Matches in First Phase, All You Need to Know

