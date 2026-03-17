IPL 2026: How Can Mumbai Indians’ Fans Buy Tickets For Home Matches in First Phase, All You Need to Know

Mumbai Indians are all set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The ticket sales have been announced for MI’s home fixtures in the opening phase. The Hardik Pandya-led side will play two matches at home in the initial phase of the tournament.

Tickets will be available exclusively as digital M-Tickets via the BookMyShow website and app, with sales organised in four phases. Phase 1 will be open for Google Pay (GPAY UPI) users, will run from 12:00 IST on 19 March to 12:00 IST on 21 March. Early access for MI Gold, Silver and Junior Members follows from 15:00 IST on 21 March to 15:00 IST on 22 March. MI Blue Members and pre-registered BookMyShow users can book tickets during the third phase, from 17:00 IST on 22 March to 17:00 IST on 23 March, while general public sales will begin from 18:00 IST on 23 March.

Mumbai Indians’ Phase 1 Schedule

The Mumbai Indians side will commence their tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium. The team will then travel to Delhi for the next fixture against the Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 4. Their third match is slated to take place against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on April 7 before returning back home to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Mumbai Indians Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

The team officially commenced pre-season training on Monday, marking the first session of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams.

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians, said, “There’s always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in.

The first group of players to arrive for training includes Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the S&C team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: WATCH | Rohit Sharma Begins IPL 2026 Preparations in Style as Mumbai Indians Eye Record Sixth Title

