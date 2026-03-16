WATCH: Rohit Sharma Begins IPL 2026 Preparations in Style as Mumbai Indians Eye Record Sixth Title

Former India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is back from his holidays and is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The schedule for the first phase is out with the tournament commencing on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru in the tournament opener.

Sharma will be back in action in white-ball format after last playing against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home. Barring the series against the Kiwis, Rohit has been scoring runs consistently for India. He had earlier bid adieu to Tests and T20Is and is now focusing on the ODIs for India. But he has continued playing the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

MI will launch their 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The team officially commenced pre-season training on Monday, marking the first session of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign.

Rohit Sharma on Day 1 of the Mumbai Indians pre-season camp. Let’s go. We are coming for the 6th IPL title. pic.twitter.com/zpCKukWyxE — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 16, 2026

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams.

Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians training jersey during his practice session yesterday with mumbai Indians.💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/hghzcaT95n — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 16, 2026

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians, said, “There’s always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in.

The first group of players to arrive for training includes Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the S&C team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

(From Agency Inputs)

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