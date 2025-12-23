Australia’s Captaincy Hopes Hit As Pat Cummins Misses Last Two Ashes Tests

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has been formally excluded from participation in the last two Ashes Tests against England, thus he has ended his involvement with the 2025-26 series after a carefully monitored recuperation from injury. The 32 year old speedster was part of the third Test held in Adelaide where the Australian team won by 82 runs and thus attained a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series nevertheless, the management of his lower back problem and the imperative of avoiding long lasting damage have resulted in Cricket Australia taking the decision to rest him for the final matches in Melbourne and Sydney. Since the Ashes are already retained, the management of the team has put priority on the fitness of Cummins and his future obligations rather than on making him play the last games.

Why Is Pat Cummins Out Of Ashes Last Two Matches?

The withdrawal Of Cummins from the tournament is the final chapter of a long saga of fitness issues that started with the series, when lumbar bone stress was diagnosed at the scans. This diagnosis kept him away from the pitch for most of the early period of the Ashes. He had to watch the first two matches but then he performed meritoriously in Adelaide, capturing vital wickets and directing the team on the field. Still, since his workload was strictly monitored and the chance of injury reoccurrence was there, Cricket Australia decided that letting him miss the last two Tests was the disciplined option. The spot was filled by Steve Smith, who resumed his role as captain, while the team’s composition was altered with Todd Murphy, Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett being some of the bowlers shuffled in and out as potential replacements.

Ashes Last Two Matches

The departure of Cummins signifies a notable change in the last part of the Ashes, though the dominant performance of Australia in the series before the urn was already retained well before the last two matches. England will now be up against Australia without one of their top fast bowlers, while the selectors and the coaching staff are already looking forward to the next international engagements. For Cummins, the highway now leads to recovery and the waiting for the next series, including the limited over ones, where his commanding role and fast bowling skills are still the key factors in Australia’s plans.

