LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Former captain and Pakistan batting star Baba Azam has etched his name in history by becoming the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, surpassing Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, despite the record, his relatively lower strike rate and six-hitting ability have sparked debates among fans.

Baba Azam has become the highest run-getter in T20I.
Baba Azam has become the highest run-getter in T20I.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 1, 2025 17:39:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Former captain and Pakistan batting star Baba Azam has etched his name in history by becoming the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, surpassing Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 

Babar achieved this milestone while scoring 11 runs off 18 balls in the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore on Friday night. However, despite the record, his relatively lower strike rate and six-hitting ability have sparked debates among fans.

Babar Azam Strike Rate and Sixes 

The statistics show that Babar Azam has now scored 4234 runs in 123 matches at an average of 39.57. But he has the lowest strike rate, 128.77, and the least number of sixes, just 73, among the top T20I run-scorers, which include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and Paul Striling. 

This contrast highlights the ongoing debate about Babar’s conservative batting approach in a format that often rewards aggressive stroke play and power hitting.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Strike Rate 

Rohit has a strike rate of 140.89 and has hit 205 sixes in his career. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 137.04 and has hit 124 sixes. 

Jos Buttler & Paul Striling Strike Rate 

Jos Buttler has a strike rate of 148.97, and he has smashed 172 sixes. Meanwhile, Paul Striling has a strike rate of 134.86 and has hit 133 sixes. 

Why Babar Azam Was Dropped in T20 Cricket?

In T20 cricket, experts often value strike rates and six-hitting ability more than batting averages. Babar Azam was initially dropped from the Pakistan T20 due to his lower strike rate and limited sixes. 

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBabar Azam strike rateBabar Azam total sixeshome-hero-pos-10rohit sharmarohit sharma strike ratet20T20IVirat Kholivirat kholi strike rate

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana Vs Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues Vs Chloe Tryon: Battles That Could Decide India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?

Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis After 20 Years

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Rain To Play Spoilsport? Check Latest Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

BeerBiceps Team Reveals the Future of Content Creation at ILH’s Freedom Champions Retreat

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

40 Indian Cities Among World’s Most Polluted, Delhi Surprises With This Rank, Check Deeds Here

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power: A Story Of Strategy And Survival In Bihar

Banking, Aadhaar, GST Updates: 7 Big Financial Changes Coming into Effect from November 1

Prashant Kishor: From Kingmaker To Challenger, Jan Suraaj Party Prepares To Rewrite Bihar Politics

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate
Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate
Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate
Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

QUICK LINKS