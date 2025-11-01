Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Former captain and Pakistan batting star Baba Azam has etched his name in history by becoming the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, surpassing Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Babar achieved this milestone while scoring 11 runs off 18 balls in the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore on Friday night. However, despite the record, his relatively lower strike rate and six-hitting ability have sparked debates among fans.

Babar Azam Strike Rate and Sixes

The statistics show that Babar Azam has now scored 4234 runs in 123 matches at an average of 39.57. But he has the lowest strike rate, 128.77, and the least number of sixes, just 73, among the top T20I run-scorers, which include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and Paul Striling.

This contrast highlights the ongoing debate about Babar’s conservative batting approach in a format that often rewards aggressive stroke play and power hitting.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Strike Rate

Rohit has a strike rate of 140.89 and has hit 205 sixes in his career. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 137.04 and has hit 124 sixes.

Jos Buttler & Paul Striling Strike Rate

Jos Buttler has a strike rate of 148.97, and he has smashed 172 sixes. Meanwhile, Paul Striling has a strike rate of 134.86 and has hit 133 sixes.

Why Babar Azam Was Dropped in T20 Cricket?

In T20 cricket, experts often value strike rates and six-hitting ability more than batting averages. Babar Azam was initially dropped from the Pakistan T20 due to his lower strike rate and limited sixes.