T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

Pakistan were bundled out for 114 while chasing 176 against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. Babar Azam was cleaned up by Axar Patel for 5 off 7.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 16, 2026 19:28:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

Pakistan star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are likely to be dropped from the Playing XI in the side’s next match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. According to Geo News, ‘the team management has grown frustrated with the lacklustre performances’ of the two senior players.

While Shaheen Afridi was hit for 31 runs in 2 overs and only managed to pick one wicket, Babar Azam was dismissed for 5 off 7 against India in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan suffered a massive 61-run defeat against the Men in Blue and the Salman Ali Agha-led side now needs to win the match against Namibia to march ahead in the Super 8s. 

Pakistan were bundled out for 114 while chasing 176. The batters put up a forgettable show as the Indian bowlers picked up regular wickets and reduced them to 34/4 in the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged a couple of wickets for 16 runs in three overs and also bowled a maiden. 

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, Ishan Kishan smashed 77 off 40 to help the side put up 175/7 in 20 overs. 

Coach Mike Hesson had suggested that his players needed more work to perform better under pressure. “Look it’s very much when a guy’s putting you under pressure — are you going to stick to your basics or are you going to go away from that? And I think that’s going to be a real challenge because as the tournament progresses, we’ll be put under pressure again,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“And it’s how we respond when we’re under the pump. All these guys are international players, they’re all good players, but when the pressure comes on, are they going to trust the decision-making or are they going to probably go outside that? That’s something we’re going to have to get better at,” Hesson added.

“We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game. We were obviously going to always believe our spinners, because they’ve done really well in last six month. And with the batting I think we didn’t start well and in T20 games if we lose 3 or 4 wickets in powerplay, you are always chasing the game,” captain Salman Ali Agha said. 

With this win, Team India has registered a place in the Super 8 stage. 

Also Read: Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 7:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamind vs pakindia vs pakistanShaheen Afridit20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Gulbadin Naib’s ‘Sab India-Pakistan…’ Remark Grabs Attention After Afghanistan Victory

T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

LATEST NEWS

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

Ramadan 2026 Date: Will Fasting Start On Feb 18 Or 19? Here’s When Roza Is Likely To Begin

Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?
T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?
T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?
T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

QUICK LINKS