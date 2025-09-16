BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Bangladesh will fight Afghanistan in high stakes Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. Bangladesh will seek to reclaim some lost glory since they lost to Sri Lanka after starting well with a win over Hong Kong. Afghanistan enters the match with high spirits having defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs.

This game is being regarded as a major opportunity to bounce back and take a lead in the Asia Cup 2025. Litton Das and his team will aim at rectifying their issues in the middle order and enhance their strategy against a determined Afghanistan team led by Rashid Khan.

In the example of Afghanistan, playing with Bangladesh is a chance to establish their position in the tournament. They are Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan and they are hoping to continue their fantastic run of performances and they are hoping to win a big match that will give them better chances of qualifying.

Bangladesh Squad: Balanced and Determined

Bangladesh are relatively experienced and young with Litton Das as the captain. The batting will be played by Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy and Mahedi Hasan with Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam leading the pace attack. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain and Litton Das doubles up as the wicketkeeper.

Afghanistan Squad: Rising Confidence

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is leading a team with potential and talent. The highest is Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran and the intermediate that includes Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and AM Ghazanfar will be the challenge to the batsmen of Bangladesh and Fazalhaq Farooqi and Karim Janat will be the boost to the bowling side.

Abu Dhabi Pitch and Match Outlook

Up to date, sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi has been sponsoring both batters and bowlers in the Asia cup. It will be hot and the winning side in the toss will most likely decide to bowl first and to restrict the other side and strive to attain a realistic goal. The average first-innings score is nearly 135.

Bangladesh is willing to become accustomed to the conditions, but its recent good performance makes Afghanistan a good rival. It will be a battle of tactics where the momentum can be critical.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss happen?

The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming in India?

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Bangladesh Squad

Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

