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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

Bangladesh State Minister Aminul Haque hints at reconsidering the IPL 2026 broadcast ban. Discover how the Mustafizur Rahman KKR row impacted India-Bangladesh cricket ties.

Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations. Photo: ANI
Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 23, 2026 01:35:56 IST

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Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

In a move that could potentially thaw the icy cricketing relations between two neighbors, the Bangladesh government has hinted at reconsidering its current broadcast ban on the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ban, which has been in place since January, was a drastic response to a standoff involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) regarding pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Aminul Haque, the State Minister for Youth and Sports, indicated on Sunday that a formal dialogue is on the horizon. Speaking on the matter, Haque noted that he intends to hold discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) once the national Eid vacations conclude.

“We have not thought about it as yet. After the vacation ends, we will have to discuss it with the cricket board and try to figure out the actual picture and after knowing everything, we will take a decision,” Haque said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

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A Crisis Rooted in Selection

The controversy began when the BCCI reportedly directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman—the only Bangladeshi player picked for the 2026 edition—from their roster without providing a specific justification. Rahman had been signed for a staggering Rs 9 crore. The move was met with immediate backlash in Dhaka; the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting subsequently labeled the decision as something that “pained, saddened, and aggrieved” the local population, leading to a broadcast blackout cited as being in the “public interest.”

The fallout eventually escalated beyond the IPL, with Bangladesh initially refusing to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Since the snub, Rahman has moved on to represent a franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Prioritizing Diplomacy over Politics

Despite the high emotions, Minister Haque’s recent comments suggest a shift toward sports diplomacy. He emphasized that the spirit of the game should remain independent of regional tensions.

“We want to develop a friendly relationship (with India), and there shouldn’t be any other issue. Sports shouldn’t be politicised. We have to know why it (IPL) was closed (broadcasting in Bangladesh), and later we can make a decision,” he added.

The IPL remains immensely popular in Bangladesh, particularly due to the massive “cross-border” fan base for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The proximity of Dhaka to Kolkata and KKR’s history of fielding Bangladeshi icons like Shakib Al Hasan have traditionally made the tournament a staple for local viewers.

As the 2026 season officially kicked off on March 22, fans in Bangladesh remain in the dark. However, with the government now open to “figuring out the actual picture,” there is a glimmer of hope that the screens may flicker back to life before the tournament reaches its business end.

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Tags: Aminul Haquebangladesh-cricketBCBbcciBroadcast Bancricket controversyCricket newsindia-bangladesh-tiesIPL 2026KKRKolkata Knight RidersMustafizur RahmanPSL 2026Sports Diplomacyt20 world cup 2026

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Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

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Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations
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