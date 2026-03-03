LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Sunday, March 4, 2026. The Match will be Live on Fancode.

FCB vs Atletico Madrid (Image Credits : X)
FCB vs Atletico Madrid (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 3, 2026 17:43:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

FC Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Atletico won the first leg 4-0, which was one of their biggest ever victories over Barcelona.

Barcelona have recovered well after losing two matches in a row. They have now won their last two games and will believe they can attempt a comeback. However, they will be without two important players, which could weaken their midfield.

Hansi Flick’s team has scored plenty of goals this season, especially at home. Playing at Camp Nou will give them confidence as they try to turn the tie around.

You Might Be Interested In

Atletico Madrid, under Diego Simeone, has improved a lot. The addition of Lookman has strengthened their attack. After losing to Rayo Vallecano, they responded strongly and showed good character.

If Atletico play with the same energy and discipline they showed in the first leg, they have a strong chance of reaching the final. It promises to be an exciting match between two big rivals.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid  Live Streaming Copa del Rey 

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 is going to take place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match start?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 will start at 1:45 A.M. in India on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match be played?

The  Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match in India?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Premier  League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Fancode.

Also Read:  Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: barcaBarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico MadridCopa Del Reyfcbmadrid

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father’s Demise — ‘You Are Not Alone’ | WATCH

F1 Ferrari Legend Lewis Hamilton Reveals His India Bucket List — ‘I Want to Climb Everest’

‘India Final Nahi Khelega’: Mohammad Amir Predicts IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Winner

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

No Dry Day On Holi In Delhi? Liquor Shops To Remain Open This Year As Government Allows Alcohol Sale, Hotels And Guesthouses Exempt From Rules

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

How Nesamani Maran Muthu Balances Legacy and Innovation at MGM Group

Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In India As Middle East War Rages? Check What Government Sources Said About Oil In Reserve

IAEA Confirms Damage To Entrance Buildings At Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, Says No Radiological Risk Expected Amid Ongoing US-Israel War

Agniveer Vayu Application Reopened By IAF; Know Eligibility, Age Limit, And Last Date To Apply

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

Who Is Sanjay Bhatia? BJP Names Former Karnal MP And Senior Party Leader As Rajya Sabha Candidate From Haryana For March 16 Elections

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

QUICK LINKS