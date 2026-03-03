Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

FC Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Atletico won the first leg 4-0, which was one of their biggest ever victories over Barcelona.

Barcelona have recovered well after losing two matches in a row. They have now won their last two games and will believe they can attempt a comeback. However, they will be without two important players, which could weaken their midfield.

Hansi Flick’s team has scored plenty of goals this season, especially at home. Playing at Camp Nou will give them confidence as they try to turn the tie around.

Atletico Madrid, under Diego Simeone, has improved a lot. The addition of Lookman has strengthened their attack. After losing to Rayo Vallecano, they responded strongly and showed good character.

If Atletico play with the same energy and discipline they showed in the first leg, they have a strong chance of reaching the final. It promises to be an exciting match between two big rivals.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Live Streaming Copa del Rey

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey 2025-26 is going to take place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.