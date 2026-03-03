Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Liverpool head into the Midlands in red-hot form, having won their last four matches in all competitions. A commanding 5–2 win over West Ham on Saturday lifted them to fifth in the table, just three points behind Aston Villa. The Reds have also improved significantly away from home, edging past Sunderland and Nottingham Forest with consecutive 1–0 victories. Another win tonight would mark their third straight away triumph in the Premier League — something they haven’t achieved since October 2024.

Wolves, on the other hand, come into the clash boosted by a crucial 2–0 victory over local rivals Aston Villa on Friday — a result that could prove pivotal in their season. Although they remain bottom of the table, Rob Edwards’ men have shown clear progress in 2026, picking up 10 points from their last five matches and suffering just one defeat in that run. Despite their poor historical record against Liverpool, Wolves have built a reputation as a strong “Tuesday team,” winning seven of their last nine home Premier League games played on that day.

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League 2025-26

When will the Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 is going to take place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.