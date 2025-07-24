Home > Sports > Barcelona’s Japan Tour Cancelled: Disarray In Preseason Plans?

FC Barcelona claims that the match promoter's "serious contractual breach" was the reason behind the decision. The announcement calls into question the rest of Barcelona's Asian tour, which includes games in South Korea.

Barcelona did not, however, elaborate on the specifics of the violation.
Barcelona did not, however, elaborate on the specifics of the violation.

Preseason plans for Barcelona have taken an abrupt and surprising turn.  The club’s first preseason friendly against Vissel Kobe of Japan has been formally cancelled. Originally, the game was set on July 27 at Kobe’s Noevir Stadium. Barcelona did, however, confirm the match’s suspension in a statement issued by the team.

The match was called off due to “serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter,” according to the Catalan giants. They did not provide any other facts about the breach. Sources, however, indicate that the problem is probably connected to financial disputes, perhaps as a result of unpaid debts or logistical errors.

Thursday was Barcelona’s scheduled departure date for Japan. Travel plans and squad announcements had already been made. Those plans, however, have been put on hold as a result of the cancellation of the Vissel Kobe match. Thus, the team’s itinerary is in a state of uncertainty. 

Instead of taking the plane to Asia, players are now expected to stay in Barcelona and start training at the Ciutat Esportiva again. The club apologised for the circumstance. In particular, it could disappoint the large number of Barcelona fans in Japan.

Barcelona’s Summer Tour Route Is Still Unmapped

“FC Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barca fans in Japan,” they wrote in their statement. Barcelona hasn’t entirely ruled out saving the match, though. The club stated that “readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea” is an option. La Blaugrana will play Daegu FC on August 4 and FC Seoul in South Korea on July 31. Additionally, it appears that the friendly game against Vissel Kobe would be moved to South Korea. That is, provided the promoter satisfies specific, secret requirements.

Barcelona is trying to get off to a strong start to the season, so the sudden disruption comes at a crucial moment.  In coach Hansi Flick’s first season, they’ve had an incredible season.  With the Champions League victory in mind, they intend to do significantly better in the upcoming season. The friendly versus FC Seoul is now set as Barcelona’s next game. However, as the larger tour logistics are reevaluated, even that element remains questionable. 

