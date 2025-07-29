Home > Sports > Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA

The Team Gold uniform has contrasting black and Persian violet details, paying homage to Barcelona's enduring identity and Kobe's Lakers heritage.

The kit brings out the connection between Kobe and Barcelona and it's visibility throughout the world.
The kit brings out the connection between Kobe and Barcelona and it's visibility throughout the world.

FC Barcelona has launched its second kit for the 2025/26 season in a groundbreaking collaboration with Nike and the Kobe Bryant brand, displaying the Kobe Bryant Sheath logo in place of the Nike Swoosh. This is the first while in more than 25 years that the Swoosh is absent from a Barca jersey, and represents a collaboration united by values shared by both Barcelona and Kobe, particularly the unyielding pursuit of excellence and “Mamba Mentality.” The kit arrives in Team Gold with contrasting accents in Persian Violet and Black, with a reference to Kobe’s Lakers legacy, as well as Barcelona’s timeless identity. The crest and Sheath logo are iconic 3D snakeskin embossed, representing the lethal sophistication of the Black Mamba, while the black shorts and socks have matching textures and purple highlights while still proudly stamping “Barca” on the calf.

Details of the iconic kit

Nike’s launch is anchored by a captivating video titled “Mamba Rondo”, featuring Barca players Gavi, Balde, Alexia Putellas, and Frenkie de Jong in rondo training. The intention is straightforward: the mechanics of repetition, technique, and intensity of the rondo drill shares the journey toward mastery and perfection that Kobe demanded. This three season (2025 to 2028) partnership is a further extension of a long standing relationship: Kobe had a passion for the philosophy allied to Barca soccer and was a constant visitor to Camp Nou and in many of its pre-season tours. The jersey strengthens that connection and extends the global resonance of both the club and Bryant.

Aside from the jersey, the Barca × Kobe collection features pre match shirts, tracksuits, basketball apparel, footwear and all the accessories under the slogan “Better is the Only Choice” to signify shared values of ambition, discipline, and cross sport inspiration embodying social movement aspirations.

In summary, FC Barcelona’s new away kit goes beyond design. It blends football heritage with that of basketball into a wearable identity of commitment to the sport, making a cultural statement locating Kobe’s inspiration within the discipline of Catalan football.

