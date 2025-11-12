The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it very clear to the senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that in case they want to be part of the Indian team, they have to get in touch with domestic cricket again. A former selector has mentioned that this move is very important as these players are playing only one format of international cricket and there is a chance that their performance and sharpness might get dull due to no competition at all.

BCCI’s Message To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma ‘Cannot Play For India Unless…’

The warning brings to mind the case of MS Dhoni and the likes, where limited participation in competitive cricket over time can cause ‘rustiness’ and even form issues. The selector said playing in domestic tournaments is not only about keeping match fitness but also showing that the player is still committed to the national cause. For Kohli and Sharma, this might be a turning point as they will be very much in the picture when it comes to international roles in the future. BCCI has made it clear that anyway neither of the players has been asked to retire, however, the implication is that the participation in domestic leagues could turn out to be a must for the next selection to the national team. With the next World Cup in 2027 and both of them already on the way to the end of their careers, having fitness, form and accountability as the factors for survival at the top level becomes a message that the BCCI has sent out.

