Behind The Mic, Who Thought Irfan Pathan Went Too Far?

Finally, former India all rounder Irfan Pathan has spoken up on the furore about his sudden dismissal as a commentator in the ongoing IPL 2025 and dropped a bombshell that changed the direction of all the narrative. However, Hardik Pandya according to Pathan, spoke up on his behalf not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma as reported by The Lallantop in a recent interview.

What did Irfan pathan say?

Pathan has insisted that his job as a commentator is to provide constructive information based feedback, he is not there to save a face by withholding otherwise valid criticism in the interest of proper etiquette. I have to bring the worst out of you in 7 out of 14 matches to have been harsh, he noted and said that fair deal to the fans has to be the priority.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Irfan Pathan confirmed that he was removed from commentary because he criticized Hardik Pandya and his fragile ego was hurt. pic.twitter.com/pwbWjnXi2t — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) August 15, 2025

Many suspected it was

Although many of them had a preliminary thought that the fallout could be of someone senior like Kohli or Rohit, Pathan clarified that it is not personal. He even emphasised his historical association with Baroda cricketers, where Hardik and Krunal Pandya are some of them. True enough, he added that even legends like VVS Laxman even accepted that they did not pick Hardik sooner, an indicator of how Pathan had long been support of the Pandya brothers during their initial days playing local cricket.

Constructive criticism

In response to the furor, Pathan underlined that right criticism is a responsibility of a commentator. Although he made the comments about Rohit Sharma during the interview, he recollected the poor Test form of Sharma in the 2024-25 series because he had only averaged five in Test matches because of the poor form, the player should not always be included automatically based on his reputation.

Who to blame for this?

The exposure done by Pathan removes the curtain over the scene of behind the camera scuttles within cricket telecast. Where guesses had been aimed at marquee names, the reality was more of a mixed vein, and possibly of greater interest to the internal workings of the game. Star power had nothing to do with Pathan being sent out as this was a fight over tone of commentary as Pathan was sticking his feet in with filthy pride. His exposure can create new discussions about the sense of balance, between fair critic and the sensitivities of the players in broadcast.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée Belongs to a Billionaire Family – Check Their Net Worth!