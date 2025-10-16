LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 11:30:17 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME THREE OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BETWEEN THE SEATTLE MARINERS AND THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (MLB – See script for restrictions) SEATTLE MARINERS V TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4-13 BOTTOM 1ST 1. JULIO RODRIGUEZ HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO LEFT FIELD / RANDY AROZARENA SCORES AS SEATTLE MARINERS GO 2-0 UP 2. TORONTO BLUE JAYS STARTER SHANE BIEBER / RODRIGUEZ CELEBRATING / CROWD CHEERING 3. REPLAY / RODRIGUEZ CELEBRATING WITH TRIDENT 4.  JOSH NAYLOR CELEBRATING NEAR MARINERS' DUGOUT / RODRIGUEZ CELEBRATING WITH AROZARENA TOP 3RD 5. ANDRES GIMENEZ HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT CENTER FIELD / ERNIE CLEMENT SCORES AS TORONTO BLUE JAYS TIE THE GAME AT 2-2 6. REPLAYS X 3 7. GIMENEZ WELCOMED IN DUGOUT 8. DAULTON VARSHO DOUBLES ON A SHARP LINE DRIVE TO RIGHT FIELDER VICTOR ROBLES / VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. AND ALEJANDRO KIRK SCORE TO GIVE BLUE JAYS 5-2 LEAD  9. BLUE JAYS DUGOUT CELEBRATING / VARSHO TOP 4TH 10. GEORGE SPRINGER HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO CENTER FIELD A BLUE JAYS LEAD 6-2 SPRINGER CELEBRATING 11. REPLAYS X 2 / VARIOUS OF SPRINGER CELEBRATING TOP 6TH 12. ALEJANDRO KIRK HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT FIELD / GEORGE SPRINGER AND VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. SCORE TO EXTEND BLUE JAYS LEAD TO 12-2 13. BLUE JAYS DUGOUT CHEERING / MARINERS’ PITCHER CALEB FERGUSON REACTS 14. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY / KIRK CELEBRATING 15. REPLAY / KIRK BEING CONGRATULATED IN BLUE JAYS DUGOUT BOTTOM 8TH 16. FIELD VIEW OF RANDY AROZARENA HOMER ON A FLY BALL TO LEFT CENTER FIELD TO MAKE IT 3-12 TO MARINERS  17. FIELD VIEW OF CAL RALEIGH’S HOMER ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT FIELD TO CUT MARINERS’ DEFICIT TO 4-12 STORY: Andres Gimenez, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger homered as the Toronto Blue Jays clobbered the Seattle Mariners 13-4 on Wednesday (October 15) in Game Three of the American League Championship Series. Shane Bieber (1-0) overcame a shaky first inning to make a quality start as the Blue Jays pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after losing the first two games at home. Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night in Seattle. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Mariners, but the Blue Jays followed with 12 unanswered runs. Seattle's Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh hit back-to-back homers in the eighth before the Toronto's Barger went deep in the ninth. The Blue Jays failed to score a run after the second inning in the first two games of the series, but they scored five times in the third on Wednesday and tacked on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to pull away. Mariners starter George Kirby (0-1) cruised through the first two innings, allowing only an infield single, but seemed to lose his command in the third, leaving pitches down the middle of the plate. Ernie Clement led off the Toronto third with a double, and Gimenez followed with a homer to right-center to tie the score at 2-2. With one out, Nathan Lukes singled and Guerrero Jr. doubled. Kirby walked Kirk with two outs to load the bases. A wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run, and Daulton Varsho doubled to right to make it 5-2. Springer homered to center with two outs in fourth to extend the Blue Jays' lead to 6-2. Guerrero hit the first pitch of the fifth over the wall in center. Following a walk to Anthony Santander, Kirby was pulled. Kirk greeted reliever Carlos Vargas with a single, and with two outs, Clement singled to make it 8-2. Gimenez and Springer began the sixth with singles off Vargas, who was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Lukes hit a tapper down the first base line to score Gimenez from third before Guerrero was walked intentionally. An out later, Kirk went deep to right — his three-run shot increasing the lead to 12-2. Bieber pitched six innings and gave up two runs on four hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. Kirby went four-plus innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

