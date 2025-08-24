LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Brazil’s Limbo Attack While Neymar Jr Fights A New Injury!

Brazil’s Limbo Attack While Neymar Jr Fights A New Injury!

Many people worldwide have questioned Neymar Jr's fitness due to his injury history, and any further absences from games due to injuries may not bode well for his recuperation. Although he has scored six goals in his 19 appearances since rejoining Santos, it is unclear how he will be involved in the games against Chile and Bolivia.

The Brazilian qualifying and preparations may be significantly impacted by the likelihood of his demise.
The Brazilian qualifying and preparations may be significantly impacted by the likelihood of his demise.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 17:10:33 IST

Neymar Jr is once again battling with injury and this takes a question mark over his availability in future World Cup qualifications of the Brazilian team. The Santos striker has a thigh oedema, which developed in training on Thursday, a fact that was reported to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), by his club. Consequently, it is in doubt whether Neymar will feature in the national team in the final stages of the qualifiers to the 2026 world cup. Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil coach will release the team list on Monday with the health of Neymar to be evaluated.

Neymar Jr troubled with injuries 

This blow is after a string of injuries that has troubled the career of the 33 year old. Neymar would sign a contractual deal with Al Hilal but would struggle there, so in January 2025, he would move back to his former team Santos with the intention to recover himself. Although he depicted signs of his previous form with six goals in 19 matches, his recent injuries raise doubt over the possibility of his international engagement. Brazil national team will take on Chile September 4th in Rio (Maracan, to be precise) and then travel to Bolivia the 9th.

Would Neymar Jr be available for FIFA World Cup 2026?

The fact that Neymar will not be available to Brazil would be a great setback to the team in the coming qualifiers. With the team vying to qualify to represent them at any World Cup in 2026, much of their planning has been marred by uncertainty as to the status of Neymar. The next few days will be critical in figuring whether the star forward can get over this recent setback and makes contributions in the World Cup campaign of his country.

Brazil’s Limbo Attack While Neymar Jr Fights A New Injury!

