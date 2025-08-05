Brendon McCullum Never Wanted Mohammed Siraj To Be Player Of The Series, But Wanted This Star Instead

The five-match Test series between India and England had many ups and downs, like a movie with lots of twists. Every day something different happened. The last Test at The Oval was full of excitement. But the biggest surprise came after the match. England coach Brendon McCullum had already picked the Player of the Series. But when the game turned in India’s favour, he changed his mind.

Player of the Series Twist by Brendon McCullum

According to former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, McCullum had chosen Shubman Gill as his Player of the Series. Everything was ready for Gill to receive the award. Mike Atherton had prepared the questions, and even the broadcasters expected Gill to be named the best player.

“If the match had gotten over yesterday (Day 4), Shubman Gill was the man of the series,” Karthik said. “Brendon McCullum had said Shubman Gill. And obviously, Atherton was the one doing the presentation. So, he had all the questions ready. Everything was for Shubman Gill.”

But Day 5 brought a storm from Mohammed Siraj. His brilliant spell helped India bowl out England for 367 while chasing 374. That effort pushed McCullum to change his mind quickly.

Mohammed Siraj’s Magic on Day 5

“Baz McCullum turned it around in a matter of half an hour, 40 minutes, to Mohammed Siraj,” Karthik shared. “He even spoke about him in the post-match with Sky Sports — about how he enjoyed watching Siraj bowl and all the eloquent things he had to say about him.”

In England, the opposition coaches select the Player of the Series after a long Test series. McCullum had picked Gill earlier, while Gautam Gambhir voted for Harry Brook, who also played a major role with the bat. But Siraj’s fiery performance at the right moment left a strong impression.

Siraj finished the match with 5 wickets for 69 runs in the fourth innings. His spells were vital in keeping India in the game, especially when their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not playing.

Siraj Fills the Bumrah Gap

McCullum praised Siraj’s energy and fighting spirit in the post-match interview. “He’s got that spirit you want to see in a fast bowler,” McCullum said. “Every time he had the ball in hand, there was energy. You could see how much it meant to him. It was one of those spells that can change a series, and today, it really did.”

“As good a five-match series I’ve ever been a part of or witnessed” 🙌 England head coach Brendon McCullum sums up the EPIC series between England and India 💭 pic.twitter.com/xkiVdYjotz — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 4, 2025

Dinesh Karthik also spoke highly of Siraj, especially about how he led the attack in Bumrah’s absence. “This is a five-Test match series where bat has dominated the ball,” Karthik said. “It’s been hard work. And this boy has come in running every day of the series, when given the ball, with his heart out… When Bumrah didn’t play, Siraj stepped up and showed what it takes to win.”

Siraj’s Rise in the England Test Series

Karthik further added that Siraj proved himself as a leader in the bowling unit. “At the start of the series, I actually said, in Australia, he bowled better with the old ball than with the new ball. But Mohamed Siraj has come out here to England. And when he has been the head of the pack, which means everybody was speaking about how Jasprit Bumrah is important. When Jasprit Bumrah plays, India should win. Otherwise, they are going to find it hard. And eventually, they ended up winning 2 test matches. Both of which he didn’t play. And it’s obviously no reflection on Bumrah. Because he is such a genius that you rely so much on a Jasprit Bumrah for them to do the goods. But the fact is that when he wasn’t around, Mohamed Siraj stepped up. Showed what it takes to win. You know, I think he can now rise beyond,” Karthik said.

Siraj’s strong comeback and match-winning spell reminded everyone that even in a team full of stars, there’s always room for a fighter to shine when it matters the most.

