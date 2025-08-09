LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner 2.0? The Finals Await

Despite a three month WADA suspension earlier in the year, Sinner went on to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships and make it to the Monte Carlo and Roland Garros finals.

The winner of the ATP Finals and the Year-End No. 1 ranking could be decided by their battle.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 00:33:47 IST

The World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has already booked his spot at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals after officially joining his arch nemesis Carlos Alcaraz as the only confirmed participants prior to the season finale event which is scheduled to run in the Brion Team Stadium in Turin between November 9-16.

This season so far for Jannik Sinner

The 23 year old Italian genius, who continues his streak on the top of the ATP rankings, is scheduled to defend his title in Turin which he won in 2024 without the lose of a set. It is in particularity remarkable how Sinner qualified bearing in the background the situation: a three month suspension by WADA kept him away of the court between February and May only allowing him to be involved in only five tournaments this year. 

Nonetheless, he managed not only to win two Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but also to appear at the finals of both Monte Carlo and Roland Garros, twice tussling with Alcaraz.

Five titles this season already?

In the meantime, Carlos Alcaraz is the first to qualify to the ATP Finals, which will happen in July after he achieved his place at Wimbledon semi finals. The 22 year Spaniard with five titles already in the season including the French Open and Monte Carlo has been dominating and has been hungry to finish the year upbeat.

Their qualification provides a juicy plot: two of the brightest tennis players Sinner and Alcaraz, the New Two or Sincaraz as fans already call them, are already approved in Turin, and there is only space left to six of them in a roster of top athlete rivals.

The scene will now be set up as another installment of the Sinner and Alcaraz feud during the ATP Finals. They both are not just out to win the championship at the end of the year but also to win the Year-End No. 1 honors making the season end a dramatic whirlwind.

Tags: ATP Finals 2025Carlos AlcarazJannik SinnerTennis RivalryTurin

