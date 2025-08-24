Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

A wild scene unfolded outside the stadium after Kansas State’s narrow 24-21 loss to Iowa State, when quarterback Avery Johnson’s father and brother were allegedly involved in a heated altercation. A video circulating online appears to show the two men in a physical struggle on the ground, with bystanders stepping in to break it up. The cause of the fight remains unclear, with some speculating whether the pair were fighting each other or a third individual.

Shocking Post-Game Scuffle Caught on Camera

The viral clip shows two men, one bald and the other with cornrows, wrestling next to a puddle outside the stadium. The bald man appears to press his arm against the other’s neck before several people rush in to separate them. Spectators and fans quickly shared the footage online, expressing shock and disbelief over the post-game drama involving the quarterback’s family.

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson’s father was in a fist fight with his other son in the parking lot after today’s lose😳 pic.twitter.com/CID3V8DjmD — The Voice of Reason (@reasonlocker) August 23, 2025





Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video

The video quickly caught fire on social media, sparking memes, jokes, and concern. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, “Gonna be a long flight home,” while another wrote, “Folks, this is why you never choose K-State!” Tim Fitzgerald, a well-known Kansas State insider, identified the men involved as Mark Johnson (Avery Johnson’s father) and Avery’s older brother. No arrests have been reported, and the information remains unverified by official sources.

Tough Night for Kansas State on and off the Field

The drama came after a hard-fought loss in the Aer Lingus Classic, where Iowa State’s Rocco Becht led his team to victory with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Avery Johnson still delivered a solid performance with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing TD. But turnovers and poor weather hampered the Wildcats. Unfortunately for Johnson, the action didn’t end with the final whistle, his family’s post-game clash has now become the biggest headline.

