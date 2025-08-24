LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

After Kansas State’s narrow 24-21 loss to Iowa State, quarterback Avery Johnson’s father and brother were allegedly involved in a physical altercation outside the stadium. A viral video shows them wrestling on the ground before bystanders intervene. No arrests were reported, and the incident remains unverified.

Avery Johnson’s father and brother were allegedly involved in a physical altercation outside the stadium (Image Credit - X)
Avery Johnson’s father and brother were allegedly involved in a physical altercation outside the stadium (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 24, 2025 10:03:17 IST

A wild scene unfolded outside the stadium after Kansas State’s narrow 24-21 loss to Iowa State, when quarterback Avery Johnson’s father and brother were allegedly involved in a heated altercation. A video circulating online appears to show the two men in a physical struggle on the ground, with bystanders stepping in to break it up. The cause of the fight remains unclear, with some speculating whether the pair were fighting each other or a third individual.

Shocking Post-Game Scuffle Caught on Camera

The viral clip shows two men, one bald and the other with cornrows, wrestling next to a puddle outside the stadium. The bald man appears to press his arm against the other’s neck before several people rush in to separate them. Spectators and fans quickly shared the footage online, expressing shock and disbelief over the post-game drama involving the quarterback’s family.


Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video

The video quickly caught fire on social media, sparking memes, jokes, and concern. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, “Gonna be a long flight home,” while another wrote, “Folks, this is why you never choose K-State!” Tim Fitzgerald, a well-known Kansas State insider, identified the men involved as Mark Johnson (Avery Johnson’s father) and Avery’s older brother. No arrests have been reported, and the information remains unverified by official sources.

Tough Night for Kansas State on and off the Field

The drama came after a hard-fought loss in the Aer Lingus Classic, where Iowa State’s Rocco Becht led his team to victory with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Avery Johnson still delivered a solid performance with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing TD. But turnovers and poor weather hampered the Wildcats. Unfortunately for Johnson, the action didn’t end with the final whistle, his family’s post-game clash has now become the biggest headline.

Also Read: Australia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Can Australia Salvage Pride In Mackay Showdown?

Tags: Avery JohnsonKansas StateNFL

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl
Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl
Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl
Chaos After the Whistle: Avery Johnson’s Father And Brother Involved In Wild Post-Game Brawl

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?