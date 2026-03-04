LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Copa Del Rey: FC Barcelona was knocked out of the tournament despite winning the second leg of the semi-final against Atlético Madrid 3-0. The Spanish giant lost the tie on aggregate 3-4. Atletico would now meet the winner of the semi-final tie between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

Rapinha had to be consoled after Barcelona was knocked out of the Copa del Rey despite winning the second leg against Atletico. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona
Rapinha had to be consoled after Barcelona was knocked out of the Copa del Rey despite winning the second leg against Atletico. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 4, 2026 14:12:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Barcelona was on the cusp of yet another remontada against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals. Having lost the first leg away from home by a 4-0 margin, FCB was ready to script a comeback at the Spotify Camp Nou. However, despite a brace from Marc Bernal and a crucial penalty netted in by Rapinha, Barca was unable to knock Atletico out, in spite of winning the reverse fixture 3-0.

The 32-time champions were knocked out by Atletico, who will go on to face the winner of the semi-final tie between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad. Currently, Real Sociedad is leading the tie with a 1-0 win in the first leg. The second leg will take place tonight at the Reale Arena.

Barcelona almost scripted a comeback for the ages



Having lost the first leg by 4-0, it was essential for the Blaugrana to score at least four goals to take the game to extra time. Marc Bernal opened the scoring for the hosts with a 29th-minute goal. The defensive midfielder was assisted by Lamine Yamal. Yamal played a huge role in the goal by dribbling past his defender on the left wing before crossing the ball in the six-yard box. 

Pedri went down in the penalty box during added injury time in the first half. Atletico’s defender, Marc Pubill, tripped him up. Rapinha stepped up to take the spot kick and converted it into a goal. 

The second half began with more bad news for the hosts as another player went down with an injury. Alex Balde, coming on in the clash as a substitute himself for injured Jules Kounde, had to leave the field. His injury appeared to be even more serious, with him having to cover his tears while walking off the field. 

Bernal found his second goal of the night to put Barca within touching distance of a great comeback. The hosts, despite creating multiple chances and firing many shots at the Atletico goalkeeper, could not score another as the final whistle was blown.

Atletico eyeing their 11th title

Atletico Madrid would know that their chances of winning their 11th Copa Del Rey title have increased massively. Diego Simeone’s side has not made it to the final of the tournament since 2012-13 and will be facing the winner of Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao. 

Sociedad is currently leading the tie, having won the first leg 1-0. However, Athletic Bilbao’s success in the Copa Del Rey cannot be taken lightly. They are the second-most successful club in the competition, having won the tournament 24 times.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Atletico MadridBarcelonaCopa Del ReyFC BarcelonaJoan GarciaMarc Bernal

RELATED News

Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India’s Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

LATEST NEWS

‘Any Leader Appointed…Will Be Target For Elimination’: Before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral, Israel Warns Iran’s Next Supreme Leader With ‘Assassination’ Threat

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Ayesha Khan Reveals Shocking Rape Threats, Replacement Over Weight: ‘I Am Almost Sexualized Every Day…’

‘Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai.’: Man Shocked to See Class Topper Working as Rapido Rider; Watch Unexpected Reunion Viral Video

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Filipino Actor Arron Villaflor Responds To Claims About Private Leaked Clip From Vivamax Content, Says ‘Everything They Showed Was From…’

B-Town Celebrities Paint The Town Red, Blue And Green- Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Many More Lights Up Social Media With Holi 2026 Celebration

Will Pakistan Join War Against Iran To Defend Saudi Arabia? After Khamenei Killing & Gulf Strikes, Here’s What Islamabad Said On 2025 Defence Pact

Who Is Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi? Srinagar MP Booked By J&K Police Over Alleged ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts On Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran War

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot
Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot
Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot
Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

QUICK LINKS