LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

A Delhi Family Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan’s ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji, to refund ₹5.7 crore, ruling that the Australian property settlement was obtained through "extortion and trickery'', providing a major legal breakthrough for the veteran cricketer.

Delhi Court Flags Extortion Orders Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore. Photo: Shikhar Dhawan- X
Delhi Court Flags Extortion Orders Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore. Photo: Shikhar Dhawan- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 25, 2026 21:58:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

In a significant legal victory that clarifies the standing of foreign matrimonial orders in India, a Delhi Family Court has directed Aesha Mukerji, the former wife of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, to return approximately Rs 5.7 crore (AU $894,397). The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, February 25, comes just days after the veteran opener began a new chapter in his personal life by marrying Sophie Shine.

The dispute centered on a “Property Settlement” order previously passed by an Australian court, which required Dhawan to transfer a substantial portion of his global assets to Mukerji. However, Judge Devender Kumar Garg of the Patiala House Court ruled that the Australian court’s approach was inconsistent with Indian matrimonial statutes, including the Hindu Marriage Act. The court held that the concept of a “marital pool” of assets—where a spouse can claim up to 60% of a partner’s total properties—is “alien” to the Indian legal system.

Crucially, the court accepted Dhawan’s contention that he had been coerced into signing financial agreements and property documents under duress. Dhawan alleged that shortly after their 2012 marriage, Mukerji threatened to tarnish his international reputation and ruin his cricket career by circulating “fabricated and defamatory” material if he did not comply with her financial demands. The court heard that Dhawan was even pressured into registering properties he purchased with his own funds in joint names, with Mukerji listed as a 99% owner in one instance.

You Might Be Interested In

“The documents executed by the plaintiff (Dhawan) were null and void as they were executed under threats, extortion, and trickery,” the court observed. Consequently, Mukerji was ordered to refund ₹5.72 crore, which includes proceeds from the sale of Australian properties. The court also directed her to pay 9% annual interest on the amount from the date the suit was filed.

This ruling follows a 2023 divorce decree granted to Dhawan on the grounds of “mental cruelty.” With this latest financial restitution, the former India captain secures a major reprieve in a long-standing cross-border legal battle.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aesha MukherjiDelhi Courtshikhar dhawan

RELATED News

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

Ranji Trophy Final- J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Fined 50% Match Fees After Headbutt Altercation: Report

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore
Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore
Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore
Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

QUICK LINKS