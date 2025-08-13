LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed

Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed

Chennai Super Kings will retain South African batsman Dewald Brevis in IPL 2026. The 2025 pick Brevis is chosen at INR 2.2 crore and hit 225 runs with a strike rate of 180. His violent batting in the middle order and his recent century in the T20I format add to his worth to the future plans of CSK.

Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK's Big Decision for IPL 2026 Revealed (Image Credit - X)
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK's Big Decision for IPL 2026 Revealed (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 19:22:48 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a significant addition to their squad in the 2025 IPL season by bringing in South African middle-order batter Dewald Brevis. He was selected in the franchise to fill in the place of the injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was given INR 2.2 crore. The purpose of Brevis was to reinforce the erratic batting line-up of CSK.

CSK Strengthens Batting with Brevis

The management of CSK realized that they had to concentrate on their batting unit after realizing that they had been struggling during the season. The franchise decided to strengthen the middle order instead of searching a fast bowler as they retained only seven overseas players out of the auction. The team said, “We wanted an aggressive batter who can stabilize the innings in the middle overs.”

Brevis scored 225 runs in great strike rate of 180 with 6 matches played. The middle order of CSK, which comprises mostly of Indian players such as Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda, could not be consistent. The attacking nature of Brevis provided the much-needed firepower and provided stability and momentum of the lineup at various critical points.

Retention Hopes for IPL 2026

The fans are keen to know whether or not CSK will retain Brevis in 2026 and the signs are good so far. Those players who have moved to other franchises after the IPL resumed after the cross-border tensions cannot be retained in general. Such regulations do not affect Brevis, however, who is still a part of the plans of CSK.

Other franchises such as Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are not allowed to retain a few of the overseas players that they have signed after the suspension. Here, the fact that CSK have bought Brevis at a decent price will put them at an advantage of sustaining their current approach to batting, without falling into retention traps.

Rising Value After Stellar Performances

Brevis last week blazed a century in 41 balls in the second T20I against Australia which South Africa won by a comfortable 53-run margin. Such performances have also added more reputation and market value to him. Having demonstrated his prowess in being the master of the shortest format, he is a very valuable asset to CSK.

The chance to keep Brevis at INR 2.2 crore makes sure that the young South African will be a part of the core of the team. His combative-but-consistent batting means that CSK can enter the 2026 season with a reassuring degree of both middle-order hitting power and team stability. It appears that Brevis is likely, not to mention necessary, to be retained as part of the long-term strategy of the franchise.

ALSO READ: ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What’s The Controversy About?

Tags: cskdewald brevisiplsouth africa

RELATED News

Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week
Bat Bite Horror: What Happened To This WWE Legend Will Give You Nightmares
ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What’s The Controversy About?
Suresh Raina Mistaken For Arjun Tendulkar By Air Hostess, Sachin Tendulkar’s Amusing Response Steals The Show

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?