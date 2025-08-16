LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum

After visa problems and a loss of momentum, Chimaev eventually got his long awaited shot, while Du Plessis enters the picture with the momentum of defeating Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

UFC 319 is the most anticipated MMA show of the year.
UFC 319 is the most anticipated MMA show of the year.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 18:01:11 IST

On August 17, 2025, MMA will gather its national attention on the city of Chicago as UFC targets the United Center as the location to host UFC 319 and its event, crowned with a middleweight bout of an immense title match. Dricus du Plessis, the current champ and Khamzat Chimaev, the massive, undefeated force are the two title fighters engaging in the kind of fight that could define their careers.

Eyes on the prize

Having recently acquired two UFC title defenses dominated with wins against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis goes inside the cage with that confidence and momentum. In the meantime, Chimaev gets the shot he had been chasing divided by visa paperwork, descent and previous failures, but he now has his mark set with steady eyes and a grim resolve. The extreme uncertainty is being depicted by betting lines. Chimaev comes in a marginal favorite but Du Plessis is still a valid betting threat in the betting marketplace which says much about how close the title match is anticipated to be.

Previous Fights

Fight week was not drama free. Two of the undercard fights were scrapped at the last minute, one of which was a bout involving King Green and it was disruptive, but the UFC has gone to add some replacement fights in order to save the integrity of the card.

When is it starting?

The primary match is on ESPN at 7:30 AM IST. Chimaev also publicly credited US President Donald Trump with assisting to resolve his visa problems the subject of which had precluded his departure to the nation in the case of this bout.

Other than the main event, the co main event features the Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico, which brings a fresh dose of intrigue due to the amazing story of Murphy and the fire of debut in Pico.
All in all, UFC 319 will become an MMA event not to be missed in 2025, full of pent up aggression, stylistic intrigue, and heartfelt redemption, both behind and inside the cage.

Also Read: Logan Paul’s Net Worth, From YouTube Jokes To WWE Millions

Tags: Dricus Du PlessisDricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat ChimaevKhamzat ChimaevMMAUFCUFC 319

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum
Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum
Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum
Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Conflict Between Redemption And Momentum

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?