East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And Where to Watch EBFC vs KBFC Live Match

After the last match of Indian Super League 2025-26, which ended in a 1-1 draw with FC Goa, East Bengal are looking to bounce back when they welcome Kerala Blasters to Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters : Match Preview

The Red and Gold Brigade had a fine start to the season with two wins in a row but the next two matches have not gone their way. They lost 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC and drew 0-0 with FC Goa, which has slowed their progres up the league table.

East Bengal will try to use the home ground to their advantage to get back to winning ways and remain competitive in the league standings. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters are yet to get their first points of the season after four consecutive losses and they will be highly motivated to come out of their early downturn.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters : Head To Head

In their last ten matches, Kerala Blasters have a slight lead with four wins, East Bengal have won three times and three matches were drawn between the teams.

Before the encounter at home, scar Bruzn reiterated the team’s focus, “People are saying that East Bengal has to win the league, but we know our position and what we want to do. This is actually our best start to the ISL and yet we have one more opportunity to cement our place in the top teams. What we want most is to be consistent, get better at each game and keep this project moving forward.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters India Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Saturday, 14 March , 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Kerala BlastersISL 2025-26 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Kerala BlastersISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 5:00 P.M. IST on Saturday, 14 March, 2026.

Also Read:“Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi!” Kuldeep Yadav–Yuzvendra Chahal Bromance Lights up Haldi Ceremony Ahead of Mussoorie Wedding | Watch