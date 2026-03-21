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Home > Sports News > Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Pakistan batter Babar Azam celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 by posting a viral video of himself preparing Sheer Khurma. The 1-minute clip, which Babar termed his "sweet Eid signature," showed the cricketer carefully cooking seviyan, drawing a wide range of reactions from fans on social media.

Babar Azam in frame. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam in frame. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 21, 2026 15:26:14 IST

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Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Babar Azam on Friday posted a video of himself cooking in the kitchen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Notably, Babar completed each step slowly and gradually in a 1-minute video, where he was spotted preparing a traditional sweet on the auspicious day. 

The video attracted a lot of reactions, which displayed Babar cooking “seviyan” (vermicelli) to make the classic “sheer khurma”.

Captioning the video as his “sweet Eid signature,” Babar’s video received mixed reactions from the fans. Check out the reactions here:

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Babar Azam’s Dip In Form

The 31-year-old received immense criticism for not being able to capitalise on big occasions in the T20 World Cup 2026, falling short in important matches in the tournament. 

Babar was able to accumulate just 91 runs in four innings at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34, with a best score of 46.

Beyond his difficulties in T20Is, the former Pakistan skipper also saw his ODI form dip in 2025, managing 544 runs across 17 innings at an average of 34.

In 23 T20 World Cup matches, Babar has made 640 runs at an average of 33.68 and a strike rate of 111.5, with five fifties in 21 innings.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Sends Title Warning—PBKS Captain ‘Eyes’ Maiden Trophy After Final Heartbreak

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Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

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Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

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