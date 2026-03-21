Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Babar Azam on Friday posted a video of himself cooking in the kitchen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Notably, Babar completed each step slowly and gradually in a 1-minute video, where he was spotted preparing a traditional sweet on the auspicious day.

The video attracted a lot of reactions, which displayed Babar cooking “seviyan” (vermicelli) to make the classic “sheer khurma”.

Captioning the video as his “sweet Eid signature,” Babar’s video received mixed reactions from the fans. Check out the reactions here:

Babar Azam showcasing his cooking skills for Eid al-Fitr. ✨ pic.twitter.com/OhSqGri1ye — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) March 21, 2026







When will he show his Power hitting skills — Khazran Speaks (@KhazranSpeaks) March 21, 2026







Cricket career is over so next job will be cooking only so he is preparing for that Good going you get at least success in kitchen lol — Jinnie Jaaz (@imjinniejazz) March 21, 2026







I hope he cooks better than he picks a playing XI, otherwise that Eid biryani is going to have four openers and absolutely no spice in the middle — syedaneees (@CricStatsPk) March 21, 2026







Babar Azam’s Dip In Form

The 31-year-old received immense criticism for not being able to capitalise on big occasions in the T20 World Cup 2026, falling short in important matches in the tournament.

Babar was able to accumulate just 91 runs in four innings at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34, with a best score of 46.

Beyond his difficulties in T20Is, the former Pakistan skipper also saw his ODI form dip in 2025, managing 544 runs across 17 innings at an average of 34.

In 23 T20 World Cup matches, Babar has made 640 runs at an average of 33.68 and a strike rate of 111.5, with five fifties in 21 innings.

with inputs from agency

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