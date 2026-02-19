LIVE TV
Ex-Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Releases Private Conversations, Appeals to Mohsin Naqvi

Imad Wasim’s former wife has shared alleged WhatsApp chats and accused him of forcing an abortion in 2023. She has appealed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for a fair investigation and justice.

Imad Wasim Mohsin Naqvi (Image Credits : X)
Imad Wasim Mohsin Naqvi (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 19, 2026 10:44:37 IST

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has found himself at the centre of controversy after his former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, made serious allegations regarding their past relationship and events leading up to their divorce.

In a series of social media posts and videos, Ashfaq said she is seeking “truth and justice” for her children, whom she claims have been affected by ongoing post-divorce disputes. She alleged that in December 2023, while in Lahore, she was compelled to undergo an abortion against her will. According to her statement, the experience caused significant physical and emotional trauma. She further claimed that she possesses evidence, including video material, to support her accusations.

Ashfaq described her decision to speak publicly as an effort to pursue justice rather than revenge. She said that during the period in question, she did not receive the support she needed and was instead met with mistrust. She also alleged that attempts to raise her concerns were met with online criticism and negative campaigns.

The issue gained further attention following the Pakistan Super League auction, where Islamabad United signed Wasim. In one of her posts, Ashfaq urged the franchise to review the allegations carefully before continuing its association with the cricketer.

She also appealed to Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and to Shehbaz Sharif, requesting that authorities take notice of her claims and ensure a fair and transparent investigation. As of now, Wasim has not publicly responded to the allegations. The matter continues to generate significant discussion online, with calls for clarity and due process from both sides.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:44 AM IST
