F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Formula 1 pre-season testing for the 2026 season begins in Bahrain from February 11–13 and February 18–20. Fans in India can follow live updates, lap times, and live coverage of the action on the Fancode OTT app.

F1 Bahrain Testing Event (image credits : X)
F1 Bahrain Testing Event (image credits : X)

Last updated: February 11, 2026 14:17:39 IST

Having been shaken down in a closed-door session in Barcelona, Formula 1 teams are now officially beginning preparations in the 2026 season as teams descend on Bahrain to have an official preseason test. This will be the first time all 11 teams will be on track with their new cars, providing the fans with the first actual insight of who has adapted to the major changes in the sport best. These meetings will play a significant role in setting up frontline expectations before the opening race of the season on March 8. The early favourites in the Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari are predicted to showcase their real pace. Aston Martin and Williams are still seen as wildcards, and newcomers Audi and Cadillac have to work.

Bahrain will have two three-day tests. The former takes place between February 11 and February 13 and the latter between February 18 and February 20. Every day is the same schedule. The test will start at 12.30 PM IST and end at 9.30 PM IST with a break of one hour duration. Their teams will most definitely engage the services of their full-time race drivers during the tests as they acquire the necessary information about the new-generation cars. Williams will also first appear skipping on Barcelona shakedown.



It will enable fans to watch the action more closely as compared to Barcelona. The first three days will be live on the official broadcasters including Sky Sports F1 only during the last hour of every session, whereas lap times and updates will be available throughout the day on the F1 web site and through live blogs. The second Bahrain test will be broadcasted to viewers live throughout all three days, which will provide its supporters with a nonstop access to all the moments that happen on the track.

Bahrain Testing Schedule (IST):

Test 1

Wednesday, Feb 11: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Thursday, Feb 12: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Friday, Feb 13: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Test 2 
Wednesday, Feb 18: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Thursday, Feb 19: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Friday, Feb 20: 12:30 PM – 9:30 PM

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 2:07 PM IST
