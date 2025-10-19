FC Dallas clinches playoff berth with season-ending win at Vancouver

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM VANCOUVER WHITECAPS V FC DALLAS IN THE MLS AT BC PLACE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: VANCOUVER, CANADA (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – See restrictions) 1. KICK-OFF FIRST HALF 2. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC’S MATHIAS LABORDA IS SHOWN A YELLOW CARD FOR FOUL ON SAMUEL SARVER 3. REFEREE SIGNALLING REVIEW 4. FC DALLAS’ SAMUEL SARVER CLAPPING 5. VANCOUVER MANAGER JESPER SØRENSEN REACTING 6. SPLIT SCREEN OF REFEREE CHECKING VAR 7. REFEREE GIVING DECISION 8. REFEREE CANCELS YELLOW CARD AND SHOWS RED CARD TO VANCOUVER’S MATHIAS LABORDA FOR THE FOUL 9. SARVER SHOOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE PENALTY AREA, SAVED BY VANCOUVER KEEPER YOHEI TAKAOKA 10. DALLAS’ CHRIS CAPPIS EXECUTING CORNER FROM THE RIGHT, ANDERSON JULIO HEADER SAVED BY TAKAOKA WHO PUSHES BALL OVER THE BAR 11. TAKAOKA / WHITECAPS FANS CHEERING / JULIO GESTURING 12. GOAL – DALLAS WITH CORNER, OSAZE URHOGHIDE’S HEADER PUTS FC DALLAS AHEAD IN THE 18TH MINUTE / CELEBRATIONS, 0-1 13. SLOW MOTION REPLAYS OF GOAL (2 ANGLES) 14. VANCOUVER’S EMMANUEL SABBI WINS A FREE KICK, AFTER BEING FOULED BY LALAS ABUBAKAR 15. LALAS ABUBAKAR IS SHOWN THE YELLOW CARD FOR THE FOUL / CROWD CHEERING 16. REPLAY OF THE FOUL 17. GOAL – THOMAS MUELLER SCORES FROM PENALTY WITH RIGHT FOOTED SHOT WITH TO EQUALISE FOR VANCOUVER, 1-1 18. SLOW MOTION REPLAYS OF GOAL (2 ANGLES) SECOND HALF 19. GOAL – KAICK FERREIRA SCORES WITH LEFT FOOTED SHOT FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX FOR DALLAS IN THE 47TH MINUTE, 1-2 20. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF GOAL 21. VANCOUVER’S KENJI CABRERA HITS THE CROSS BAR FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX / CABRERA CLOSE-UP 22. VANCOUVER’S SEBASTIAN BERHALTER'S RIGHT FOOTED SHOT FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA IS PARRIED AWAY BY KEEPER MICHAEL COLLODI 23. COLLODI GESTURING / BERHALTER RUNNING 24. FINAL WHISTLE 25. VANCOUVER REACT IN DISAPPOINTMENT 26. URHOGHIDE CELEBRATING 27. DALLAS TEAM CELEBRATING STORY: Midfielder Kaick scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute and goaltender Michael Collodi made six saves to make it stand up as visiting FC Dallas clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 Decision Day victory over 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday (October 18) night. Osaze Urhoghide also scored for Dallas (11-12-11, 44 points), which leapfrogged Portland, a 4-0 loser to San Diego FC, into seventh place in the Western Conference. Thomas Mueller scored on a penalty kick and Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver (18-7-9, 63 points), which finished even in points at the top of Western Conference with San Diego but will go into the MLS Cup playoffs as the number two seed because San Diego (19-6-9, 63 points) won the tiebreaker with more wins. That also sets up a best-of-three rematch between the Whitecaps and Dallas in the first round of the playoffs. The game took a dramatic turn in the 11th minute when Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda was sent off with a red card for tripping forward Sam Sarver as he ran toward the box down the right side of the field. Laborda was originally awarded a yellow card but referee Allen Chapman upgraded the penalty to a red card for denying an obvious scoring opportunity after a VAR review. Dallas then took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on Urhoghide's header inside the back post on a corner kick. It was the second goal of the season for Urhoghide. Vancouver tied it in the 28th minute on Mueller's seventh goal in seven MLS games, a right-footed penalty shot into the bottom-right corner. The score was set up after Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar dragged down Emmanuel Sabbi rushing down the right side of the box. Dallas regained the lead early in the second half on Kaick's left-footed shot from the middle of the box into the middle of the net off a Sarver pass. Vancouver nearly tied it in the 76th minute on a left-footed shot by Jeevan Badwal in the middle of the box but Collodi got his left hand on the shot and the ball trickled just wide of the right post. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo)

