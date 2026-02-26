FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

Sporting Club Delhi are still searching for its first point of the ISL 2025-26 season. They will travel to Fatorda on Thursday to face FC Goa in the opening match of Round 3.

This is Delhi’s first season in the top division after rebranding from Hyderabad FC. However, their start has been difficult. They are currently at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches and have a goal difference of minus five.

They began their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC. In that game, they struggled in attack and managed only one shot on target. Their second match was even more disappointing. Despite enjoying more possession against East Bengal, they lost 4-1 and looked shaky in defence.

The Fatorda is ready for a battle that pits their Gaurs against an @OfficialSCDelhi side that is eager to find their first points of #ISL12! 🐂🆚🐦‍🔥 Watch #FCGSCD LIVE only on @FanCode and #SonySportsTen2! 📺#ISL12 | @FCGoaOfficial pic.twitter.com/WcEdz8TIMD — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 26, 2026

FC Goa, on the other hand, have had a better start. They are placed fifth with four points from two matches. Their first game ended in a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Inter Kashi, who were reduced to ten men. Goa would have expected to win that match. However, they responded well in their next outing with a solid 2-0 away win over Mohammedan SC, controlling the game from the start. If Goa beats Delhi, they will move to the top of the table, at least temporarily. Playing at home with strong crowd support, they will go into this match as favourites to take all three points.

FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 is going to take place on Thursday, February 26 2026.