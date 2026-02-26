LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the East Bengal vs SC Delhi Indian Super League match in India.

FC Goa vs SC Delhi (Image Credits : X)
FC Goa vs SC Delhi (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 26, 2026 15:57:57 IST

FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

Sporting Club Delhi are still searching for its first point of the ISL 2025-26 season. They will travel to Fatorda on Thursday to face FC Goa in the opening match of Round 3.

This is Delhi’s first season in the top division after rebranding from Hyderabad FC. However, their start has been difficult. They are currently at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches and have a goal difference of minus five.

They began their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC. In that game, they struggled in attack and managed only one shot on target. Their second match was even more disappointing. Despite enjoying more possession against East Bengal, they lost 4-1 and looked shaky in defence.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have had a better start. They are placed fifth with four points from two matches. Their first game ended in a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Inter Kashi, who were reduced to ten men. Goa would have expected to win that match. However, they responded well in their next outing with a solid 2-0 away win over Mohammedan SC, controlling the game from the start. If Goa beats Delhi, they will move to the top of the table, at least temporarily. Playing at home with strong crowd support, they will go into this match as favourites to take all three points.

FC Goa vs SC Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 is going to take place on Thursday, February 26 2026.

When will the FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match start?

The FC Goa vs SC Delhi India Super League match will start at 5 P.M. in India on Thursday, February 26 2026.

Where will the FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where to Watch FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The FC Goa vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:57 PM IST
