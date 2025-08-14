LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football

FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 01:54:10 IST

With the uncertainty of whether or not the Indian Super League will ever resume, FC Goa provided India football with what it direly needed; a bit of hope as they beat Oman club Al Seeb Club 2-1 to qualify to the play in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The resulting effect will be a competitive play between September and May, which gives fans of football hope.

Quick match review

The game at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa was hard and the nerves were racking. Dejan Dražic scored a delightful chip to end the impasse in the 25th minute and Javier Siverio turned in his second of two goals shortly after the resumption of play. Al Seeb withdrew one back courtesy of Nasser Sultan Alrawahi but Goa defended to the end of referee time. FC Goa entered the ACL 2 group stage alongside the last season ISL winners, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and this became the first time in Indian club football history when a duo of Indian clubs could make it to the ACL 2 group stage. It will also offer quite a unique trans-continental platform in conditions of instability at home.

The most important home advantage, made possible at home, is pitch and conditions familiarization and vocal fan support which has played a pivotal role in getting results with Goa getting a much needed victory keeping legions of fans on their toes and under the hammer as the Al Seeb controlled the game with a heavy possession and attachment. Under Sandesh Jhingan and Pol Moreno, FC Goa defence stood their ground against pressure.

Sign of Redemption

Head coach Manolo Marquez who was returning to the competition after his stint in India highlighted the huge importance of the win not only a sign of redemption of himself, but a testimony to the strength of Indian football when under pressure. Goa and Mohun Bagan will know their opponents in the group stage after the draw takes place on August 15. Their qualification to the ACL 2 group stage will see every club earned a minimum of US$300,000 in prize money not to mention exposure, experience and the best continental Indian team in years. 

Also Read: Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

