Fans Lash Out at FIFA, Calling Price Jump For World Cup 2026 Tickets A “Betrayal”; Check Crazy Ticket Prizes Here

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices: FIFA has increased ticket prices for the 2026 edition yet again, the third consecutive monthly hike — with several matches now significantly more expensive following the release of the tournament draw and full schedule.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets. (Image Credit: adidas Football via X)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets. (Image Credit: adidas Football via X)

Last updated: December 12, 2025 12:46:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices: Football fans have accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” after the governing body released the prices of World Cup 2026 tickets. Fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) described the current prices as “extortionate.”

“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is,” it said in a statement.

The draw for the tournament which will be co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico was completed last week with 48 teams participating in it. FIFA has increased ticket prices for the 2026 edition again. 

FIFA has sharply increased ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup. Some tickets now cost as much as $700. A lower-tier seat for the final is now $8,680 — nearly $2,000 more than it was in October.

The tickets ranged from $60 for early group matches to $6,730 for the final when FIFA had first announced prices in September. 

The tickets are offered in four categories with Category 1 being the premium seating. The ticket application window opened on December 11, 2025 and will run until January 13, 2026.

Here are the prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage matches as Category 1 / Category 2 / Category 3:

June 11

CDMX: Mexico vs South Africa – $2,355 / $1,705 / $1,020

GDL: South Korea vs UEFA D – $500 / $400 / $180

June 12

TOR: Canada vs UEFA A – $2,170 / $1,575 / $930

LA: U.S. vs Paraguay – $2,735 / $1,940 / $1,120

June 13

BOS: Haiti vs Scotland – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Australia vs UEFA C – $450 / $380 / $140

NYNJ: Brazil vs Morocco – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Qatar vs Switzerland – $450 / $380 / $140

June 14

PHI: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Germany vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180

DAL: Netherlands vs Japan – $600 / $430 / $220

MTY: UEFA B vs Tunisia – $450 / $380 / $140

June 15

MIA: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – $600 / $430 / $220

ATL: Spain vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180

LA: Iran vs New Zealand – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: Belgium vs Egypt – $500 / $400 / $180

June 16

NYNJ: France vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220

BOS: ICP 2 vs Norway – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Argentina vs Algeria – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Austria vs Jordan – $450 / $380 / $140

June 17

TOR: Ghana vs Panama – $450 / $380 / $140

DAL: England vs Croatia – $700 / $500 / $265

HOU: Portugal vs ICP 1 – $700 / $500 / $265

CDMX: Uzbekistan vs Colombia – $600 / $430 / $220

June 18

ATL: UEFA D vs South Africa – $450 / $380 / $140

LA: Switzerland vs UEFA A – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Canada vs Qatar – $700 / $500 / $265

GDL: Mexico vs South Korea – $700 / $500 / $265

June 19

PHI: Brazil vs Haiti – $700 / $500 / $265

BOS: Scotland vs Morocco – $600 / $430 / $220

SF: UEFA C vs Paraguay – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: U.S. vs Australia – $700 / $500 / $265

June 20

TOR: Germany vs Ivory Coast – $600 / $430 / $220

KC: Ecuador vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Netherlands vs UEFA B – $600 / $430 / $220

MTY: Tunisia vs Japan – $450 / $380 / $140

June 21

MIA: Uruguay vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180

ATL: Spain vs Saudi Arabia – $600 / $430 / $220

LA: Belgium vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: New Zealand vs Egypt – $450 / $380 / $140

June 22

NYNJ: Norway vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220

PHI: France vs ICP 2 – $600 / $430 / $220

DAL: Argentina vs Austria – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Jordan vs Algeria – $450 / $380 / $140

June 23

BOS: England vs Ghana – $600 / $430 / $220

TOR: Panama vs Croatia – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – $700 / $500 / $265

GDL: Colombia vs ICP 1 – $500 / $400 / $180

June 24

MIA: Scotland vs Brazil – $700 / $500 / $265

ATL: Morocco vs Haiti – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Switzerland vs Canada – $700 / $500 / $265

SEA: UEFA A vs Qatar – $500 / $400 / $180

CDMX: UEFA D vs Mexico – $700 / $500 / $265

MTY: South Africa vs South Korea – $450 / $380 / $140

June 25

PHI: Curaçao vs Ivory Coast – $450 / $380 / $140

NYNJ: Ecuador vs Germany – $700 / $500 / $265

DAL: Japan vs UEFA B – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Tunisia vs Netherlands – $500 / $400 / $180

LA: UEFA C vs U.S. – $910 / $750 / $340

SF: Paraguay vs Australia – $450 / $380 / $140

June 26

BOS: Norway vs France – $700 / $500 / $265

TOR: Senegal vs ICP 2 – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: Egypt vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: New Zealand vs Belgium – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia – $450 / $380 / $140

GDL: Uruguay vs Spain – $700 / $500 / $265

June 27

NYNJ: Panama vs England – $620 / $465 / $220

PHI: Croatia vs Ghana – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Algeria vs Austria – $450 / $380 / $140

DAL: Jordan vs Argentina – $700 / $500 / $265

MIA: Colombia vs Portugal – $700 / $500 / $265

ATL: ICP 1 vs Uzbekistan – $450 / $380 / $140

Here is the updated price for WC 2026 Knockout Round Matches
June 28

LA: Round of 32 – $790 / $605 / $305

June 29

BOS: Round of 32 – $620 / $515 / $265

MTY: Round of 32 – $460 / $350 / $190

HOU: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $220

June 30

NYNJ: Round of 32 – $750 / $610 / $280

DAL: Round of 32 – $505 / $405 / $205

CDMX: Round of 32 – $620 / $485 / $240

July 1

ATL: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $190

SF: Round of 32 – $765 / $605 / $275

SEA: Round of 32 – $515 / $430 / $200

July 2

TOR: Round of 32 – $625 / $475 / $240

LA: Round of 32 – $700 / $555 / $250

VAN: Round of 32 – $600 / $515 / $230

July 3

MIA: Round of 32 – $700 / $560 / $270

KC: Round of 32 – $520 / $425 / $200

DAL: Round of 32 – $540 / $440 / $225

July 4

PHI: Round of 16 – $840 / $620 / $320

HOU: Round of 16 – $620 / $505 / $220

July 5

NYNJ: Round of 16 – $980 / $785 / $365

CDMX: Round of 16 – $885 / $625 / $350

July 6

DAL: Round of 16 – $640 / $515 / $240

SEA: Round of 16 – $695 / $565 / $270

July 7

ATL: Round of 16 – $735 / $580 / $270

VAN: Round of 16 – $765 / $625 / $320

July 9

BOS: Quarterfinal – $1,270 / $890 / $650

July 10

LA: Quarterfinal – $1,775 / $1,220 / $800

July 11

MIA: Quarterfinal – $1,445 / $1,005 / $735

KC: Quarterfinal – $1,265 / $940 / $535

July 14

DAL: Semifinal – $3,295 / $2,350 / $930

July 15

ATL: Semifinal – $3,040 / $2,525 / $905

July 18

MIA: Third place – $1,125 / $865 / $455

July 19

NYNJ: Final – $8,680 / $5,575 / $4,185

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:42 PM IST
