Galáctico Dream: Real Madrid Eye Haaland As Vinicius Junior Exit Rumors Swirl

Real Madrid are eyeing Erling Haaland as a potential replacement if Vinicius Junior leaves for Saudi Arabia in a mega deal. Though Haaland recently extended his stay at Manchester City until 2034, Madrid president Florentino Perez dreams of pairing him with Kylian Mbappé in attack.

Real Madrid are eyeing Erling Haaland as a potential replacement if Vinicius Junior (Image Credit - X)
Real Madrid are eyeing Erling Haaland as a potential replacement if Vinicius Junior (Image Credit - X)

As speculation grows around a potential blockbuster departure for Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid have reportedly identified Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as their ideal replacement. With Saudi Arabia circling Vinicius, Los Blancos are quietly lining up a generational Plan B.

Saudi Billions Fuel Vinicius Exit Talk

Saudi clubs are said to be aggressively pursuing Vinicius Junior, reportedly floating an eye-watering offer of 1 billion Euros per season in salary and a 350 million Euros transfer fee. While no formal offer has been made, the sheer scale of the numbers has caught the attention of Real Madrid’s hierarchy.

Perez’s Fantasy: Haaland and Mbappé Together

According to Spanish outlet SER, club president Florentino Perez sees Erling Haaland as the dream partner for Kylian Mbappé in a future-forward pairing. Should Vinicius leave, Haaland would be the ultimate statement signing to reinforce Real’s attacking firepower and global brand.

City Unwilling to Budge on Their Crown Jewel

Despite Real’s interest, Manchester City have no intention of letting Erling Haaland go. The Norwegian signed a long-term extension in January 2025 through to 2034, removing his release clause and further embedding him into City’s future. Club insiders consider him untouchable.

No Movement Unless Haaland Pushes

Unless Erling Haaland himself initiates exit talks, a scenario he’s given no indication of, City are expected to reject any approaches. With Guardiola under contract until 2027 and a young core developing around Haaland, a move to Madrid seems unlikely for now. Still, if Saudi Arabia formalizes its pursuit of Vinicius, Madrid’s interest in Haaland could turn into a full-scale pursuit.

Real Madrid may only be speculating for now, but the thought of a Haaland-Mbappé partnership is one that won’t go away easily, especially if the Saudi billions become too tempting for Vinicius Junior to resist.

