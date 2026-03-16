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Home > Sports > What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

India head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that 'mistakes' during his tenure may have contributed to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket after India’s poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance.

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team following the T20 World Cup in 2024. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team following the T20 World Cup in 2024. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 16, 2026 22:17:19 IST

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What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about the mistakes that led to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from test cricket. The head coach admitted to having “made mistakes” that possibly led to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from test cricket. The two stalwarts decided to bow out of the longest format following India’s disastrous result at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. 

The Indian team managed to win only one out of the five tests. Notably, Rohit Sharma had missed the first test of the series, where Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team to victory. Rohit dropped himself from the final test of the series as well after poor returns with the bat in three games. 

Gautam Gambhir: I should be allowed to make mistakes

When responding to a question asked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the RevSportz Trailblazers conclave, Gambhir talked about how he has made mistakes in his 18 months of coaching tenure. The head coach revealed how the intent behind a decision is more important than the overall result. “I am human, and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes, and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that, but I always believe in one thing – wrong decision with right intent is acceptable, but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everyone should be allowed to make mistakes,” Gambhir said, when responding to the question asked about the two Indian stalwarts.

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Gautam Gambhir believes he has done a fair job with his position

When asked about his coaching tenure, Gambhir responded that he has done his job as the head coach with fairness. The former Indian opening batter reiterated the fact that he believes honesty is the key to his job. Talking about the importance of honesty in the dressing room, Gambhir said, “Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty, and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room – from the masseur to the assistant coach – I think I am doing a fair job with my position.”

Earlier, in the same conclave, Gambhir talked about eyeing the Los Angeles Olympics. The Indian coach talked about how, despite his contract with the BCCI being till the 2027 ODI World Cup, he wishes to coach the team in the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Also Read: WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Shares Dhurandhar-Inspired Video Targeting IPL Trophy As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Names It As Favourite Movie

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 10:17 PM IST
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What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

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What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

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What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure
What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure
What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure
What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

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