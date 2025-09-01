Good News for Team India: Top Australian Pacer To Miss ODI Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins is in a race against time to get back to full fitness, and his back injury is putting his involvement in the next white-ball series against India starting October 19 in question. The Australian Test captain picked up the issue at the West Indies Tests and is now under medical care.

Pat Cummins injury concerns ahead of India series

Scans performed earlier this week have shown worrying outcomes, and there has been a consultation between Cummins and the medical panel of Cricket Australia. Before determining how much work he can do, team doctor Leigh Golding, physio Nick Jones and the chief medical officer Dr John Orchard are closely examining his medical state.

“Depending on the seriousness of Cummins’ back trouble, he may miss all the white ball games that precede the first Ashes Test in Perth in late November and could also need to avoid playing a Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales. As it is, he will be missing from the Twenty20 squad that will be named on Tuesday to tour New Zealand,” the report stated.

Cummins is already assured of missing the New Zealand T20Is which begin on October 1 and his involvement in the India series is becoming less likely. Due to the scheduled start of the Ashes on November 21, the selectors of Australia will place more emphasis on his recovery rather than on temporary appearances.

Australia’s Ashes focus keeps Cummins on hold

Australia is wary of putting their star fast bowler at risk before such a big series as the Ashes. The urn is still one of the most coveted awards and Australia will be keen to hold onto it when at home against England. Cummins might be driven out of the Indian tour by that larger picture.

“There may be some concern among Australia’s selectors and medical staff about the prospect of Cummins pulling up sore after a tour in which he bowled relatively few overs, particularly during the West Indies leg on a trio of lively pitches,” the report added.

The selectors are aware that since 2010-11 when England under Andrew Strauss won a famous 3-1 series, Australia has never lost an Ashes series at home. To preserve that leadership, the fitness of Cummins will be regarded as a significant issue, and hastening him back may prove to be an expensive error.

Relief for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pat Cummins is unlikely to play against Team India, which is a welcome change. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to international cricket after the Champions Trophy in February may be fortunate not to confront the pace spearhead of Australia in the ODI and T20I matches.

Both Indian stars have had to deal with a constant threat in the form of Cummins. He has sacked Rohit on five occasions in the last five matches including the vital semi-final of the Champions Trophy. He has also proved hard to deal with by Kohli, being sent home five times in Test matches by Cummins.

Cummins’ absence adds intrigue to India series

It has been reported that the next India series may even become the last outing of Kohli and Rohit and thus a historic event in Indian cricket. Not only does the absence of Pat Cummins skew the scales in favour of India but it also gives rise to expectations of how the series will play out.

Provided that Cummins does take a rest then Australia will have to rely on the services of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott to deal with the experienced Indian batting order. It sets a pattern where the availability of their star players and the absence of a leading contender pacer may be the decisive factor to the Indian fans.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli