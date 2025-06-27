Guyana: West Indies Cricketer Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Claims Amid Australia Test Series

A scandal has blown up in the cricket world. So, there’s a West Indies player, yeah, currently repping the squad against Australia at home, and he’s just been hit with some extremely heavy accusations: rape and sexual assault.

Not just one woman, either. Kaieteur News (they’re pretty legit, based in Guyana) broke the story, and apparently, at least 11 women have come forward. One of them’s a minor, which just makes this even more grim.

West Indies cricketer accused of sexual harassment

If this turns out to be true, man, it’s going to wreck the reputation of the West Indies cricket team. Right now, they’re in the middle of the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados, but honestly, who’s even thinking about cricket with this mess going on?

Let’s back it up to where it started: an 18-year-old woman from Berbice, Guyana, was the first to officially speak up. According to her, this whole thing went down on March 3, 2023, at some house in New Amsterdam. The cricketer, as per knew her family, had their trust, the whole “safe guy” act.

As per reports, he picked her up after work, all friendly, says, “Let’s hang out.” Instead of chill time, she ends up at this house with a bunch of guys. Her mother says the player took her upstairs, and that’s where the assault happened.

Police Complaint Filed

The next day, her family filed a complaint at the police station. She even went through a medical exam. But here’s where it gets shady: her mom’s fuming about how the whole thing was handled. She says the cricketer’s family tried to hush things up, push for some backdoor “settlement” instead of actually letting the law do its job.

And get this—he turns himself in, but rolls up with his dad, and then, poof, he’s out on station bail almost immediately.

Cricket West Indies (that’s the official board) got asked about it, and their president, Dr. Kishore Shallow, basically shrugged it off, saying they don’t know enough to comment. Classic “we’re staying out of it” move.

Bottom line, this whole thing is a ticking time bomb for West Indies cricket. The fallout could be brutal—not just for the player, but for the entire team’s image. You can bet the players are feeling it, too. It’s like, forget the runs and wickets, now it’s all about damage control and figuring out who knew what and when. This story’s not going away anytime soon.

ALSO READ: ICC Announces Stop Clock For Tests, Revises Saliva Rule, And Introduces New DRS Protocols: New Rules Explained