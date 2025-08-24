LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hansi Flick's Vision In Action, Barcelona's Discipline Makeover

Hansi Flick has established a strict, disciplined framework at FC Barcelona since his new hire in May 2024, emphasising accountability, consistency, and timeliness. Instead of accepting the financial fine to encourage team standards, he preferred to utilise direct sanctions like match and internal suspensions.

The initial performance demonstrates that Flick has restructured his methods in a way that has a beneficial impact on Barcelona's professionalism and culture.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 17:32:38 IST

In May 2024, FC Barcelona hired Hansi Flick to take over as the new head coach of the team, the German coach has introduced a strict disciplinary regime to give organization and professionalism to the team. Flick has introduced non negotiable rules that all players must meet which focuses on punctuality, consistency and accountability as key mechanisms of ensuring standards are being met.

Hansi Flick’s initial actions in Barcelona

Among the first changes, Flick made was to get rid of the financial penalties of disciplinary infringements, instead of introducing direct repercussions like match bans as well as internal penalties. This has shown the underlying urge to create a culture of placing a lot of emphasis on disciplining and eliminating key variations in the codes and practices of the team.

The effects of the policies of Flick could be seen when a crucial defender Jules Kounde was taken out of the team following his lateness to a training session. Although Flick is a significant piece in the defensive setup of the team, the decision spoke directly in one aspect no one is beyond team control which is about discipline. Latent acceptance of the standards set by Flick within the squad can be evinced by Kounde, who later confessed to the reasoning of his exclusion.

Hansi Flick’s ’10 Commandments’

Flick is insistent when it comes to discipline both on the personal level and as a whole practice of a team before the matches. His ’10 Commandments’ of the squad include the ability to give oneself to the training as well as being in a professional image at all the other appearances in the public. The given guidelines serve to create a sense of responsibility and collectiveness so that each member of the team follows the principles of the club. 

The coaching team which is headed by Flick has a critical role in ensuring these standards. Frequent meetings and assessments will help the club to make a unanimous and consistent personnel aligned with the club goals and or discipline. This unified strategy would help establish an atmosphere in which discipline is a part of the culture of the club, therefore leading to personal and team achievement. The leadership of Flick in Barcelona symbolizes a major change in an orderly and disciplinary managerial aspect of football. 

Also Read: Investing In Passion, John Abraham Championing Football In North East India

Tags: Barcelona, Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona vs Levante, Hansi Flick

