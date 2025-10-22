LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Has A Drug Angle Emerged In Daniel Naroditsky's Death? Vladimir Kramnik Hints At Substance Use

Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik hinted at a possible drug angle in US Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky’s death at 29, sharing texts suggesting “alarming behaviour” before his passing. The chess world mourns as calls grow for a proper investigation.

Vladimir Kramnik hinted at a possible drug angle in US Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky’s death. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 22, 2025 03:12:31 IST

The chess community was stunned on Tuesday after American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died suddenly at age 29. With a reputation as a player, commentator, and online teacher, Naroditsky  was well-loved among both over-the-board and online chess players. Though the official cause of death has not yet been released, a possible drug-related motive has come to light, generating alarm and criticism.

Ex-World Champion Vladimir Kramnik posted a series of tweets on X suggesting Naroditsky could have been consuming substances in the lead-up to his death. Kramnik shared screenshots of messages he had received from friends following Naroditsky’s final Twitch stream, commenting on what seemed to be concerning behaviour. He tweeted:

“What on earth happened? Because I got this two days back from my friend chess enthusiast, and at least did all that I could to alert people to do something in a hurry in my posts. To those who like blaming and shaming rather than assisting. Terrible tragedy, hope rightly investigated.”

In later entries, Kramnik accused Naroditsky’s friends of possibly covering up evidence of his conduct, questioning whether the events leading to his demise would receive a proper investigation. He also suggested that the youngster could have been consuming something “other than sleeping pills.”

The death of the 29-year-old was confirmed by his family in a statement issued by the Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the sudden death of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was an exceptional chess player, commentator and teacher, and a beloved figure in the chess world. We request privacy during this time as the family mourns.”

Naroditsky was particularly renowned in the cyber chess scene, and his passing has left the global chess fraternity in shock. Prominent players expressed their grief online. Hikaru Nakamura, World No. 3 from the US, said, “I’m devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess.” India’s Vidit Gujrathi also shared his condolences, calling the news “absolutely shocking.”

Although cases of drug-related problems are exceptional in tournament chess, Kramnik’s remarks have fueled debates over support structures for participants and the pressures of competitive chess life. The Russian Grandmaster, residing in Switzerland, underlined the immediate need for a proper inquiry.

As the chess world laments the loss of a talented player, the drug angle suggested by Kramnik has emerged as the central issue, infusing Naroditsky’s premature death with an aura of intrigue and fear.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:12 AM IST
World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

Western Alliance profit rises on higher interest income, loan-loss fears eased

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

GE Vernova to acquire remaining stake in Prolec JV for $5.28 billion

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

JD Vance Voices ‘Great Optimism’ In Gaza Ceasefire During Israel Visit, Calls Truce ‘Durable’

BRIEF-Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc – Enters Binding Term Sheet With Molecule – SEC Filing

Netflix partners with Hasbro and Mattel on 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

