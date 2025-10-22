LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Daniel Naroditsky Net Worth Revealed: Prize Money, Streaming Income, Chess Career And More

Daniel Naroditsky Net Worth Revealed: Prize Money, Streaming Income, Chess Career And More

Daniel Naroditsky, American Chess Grandmaster, remembered for his talent and generosity. (Photo:X)
American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who was considered one of the most talented players of his generation, passed away suddenly at 29, surprising everyone in the chess community. Naroditsky, who was famous for his outstanding strategic mind and innovative play, had achieved a successful career both inside and outside the game.

Daniel Naroditsky Net Worth in 2025

Daniel Naroditsky’s estimated net worth was between $500,000 and $1 million by 2025, MARCA reported. His wealth was a culmination of years of hard work in chess, tournament achievements, and service as a chess educator and content creator.

Tournament Earnings and Streaming Success

Throughout his career, Naroditsky won more than $100,000 in prize money, including a portion of first place at the 2024 World Blitz Chess Championship. Outside of competition, social media helped significantly in his earnings. His YouTube channel, with more than 500,000 subscribers and 90 million views, turned out to be a huge income-generating platform, where he posted live commentary, tutorials, and teaching material that appealed to chess fans globally.

Early Life and Chess Career

Naroditsky was born on 9th November, 1995, in San Mateo, California. He learned chess at six and demonstrated enormous talent soon after. His big break came when he won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-12 in 2007, and subsequently took the U.S. Junior Championship at age 17. He published his first instructional book, Mastering Positional Chess, that same year.

Naroditsky became a Grandmaster in 2013 at age 18 with a classical rating of over 2600, among America’s strongest players. Due to his creative style and profound positional understanding, he left a lasting legacy in the chess world.

Remembering Daniel Naroditsky

Colleagues and friends recall Naroditsky not only for his ability, but also for his kindness and modesty. IM Danny Rensch of Chess.com referred to him as “more than an inspirational face of our game he was a friend and brother.” GM Oleksandr Bortnyk stated, “He was a very talented chess player, but more importantly, he was a very good guy.”

Daniel Naroditsky’s death is a sad loss, but his memory lives on in his games, lessons, and electronic content that inspired chess enthusiasts all over the world.

