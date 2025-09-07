Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Defeats South Korea 4-1

September 7, 2025, the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, India had a sound performance and beat the current champions South Korea 4–1 in the final of the Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Match recap of India vs South Korea

India projected authority from the very start. In the opening 30 seconds Sukhjeet Singh scored the first goal, a spectacular strike of tomahawk, setting the scene right at the start. The quarter had ended with the first goal going to India 1-0 and half way into the second quarter Dilpreet Singh scored the second goal through an intelligent finish between the legs of the keeper. By halftime, India had a well deserved lead of 2 goals to 0 and they resumed where they had left off in the second half. Dilpreet Singh scored twice again to claim a brace, and with a good finishing and he was awarded the Player of the Month award. Amit Rohidas scored the fourth goal a few minutes afterward capping the dominating victory of India.

South Korea’s consolation goal in India vs South Korea

South Korea had a late consolation goal by Dain Son but too late, too late. In general, the final whistle, after a long period of eight years since the last victory at the Asia Cup, gave India the fourth Asia cup, which resulted in a break without a championship. In addition to the trophy, the win also guaranteed the qualification of India to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, a significant milestone that gives the team the boost and the confidence to face world championship.

Indian brilliance in India vs South Korea

The final figures of India in the game do not only indicate the brilliance of individual performance, (particularly Dilpreet Singh), but also the execution of the strategy. In proactive initiation to a clinical end, the team played under pressure and rewarded home fans who cheered with performance of continental dominance.

