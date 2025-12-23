LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Need A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Leaves Kevin Pietersen Shocked, Reveals Why He Can Never Walk Freely In Afghanistan

Afghanistan spin ace Rashid Khan revealed in a candid interview with Kevin Pietersen that he cannot walk freely on Kabul streets and requires a bulletproof car for safety. The revelation highlights the stark contrast between his global fame and life amid Afghanistan’s instability.

Rashid Khan (PHOTO: X)
Rashid Khan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 23, 2025 14:22:57 IST

To Rashid Khan, nothing comes with red carpets or walking around the city in silence to achieve fame. It comes with armour.

In a recent interview with Kevin Pietersen, the Afghanistan spin wizard had an eye-opener of a piece of information that shocked the ex-England captain; Rashid cannot walk on the streets of Kabul without an escort by a bulletproof car, because it is unsafe.

Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Reality

“I am not able to walk in the street in Afghanistan. I possess a bulletproof car, said Rashid, and that is that.”

“It’s for safety. You do not want to be in the wrong place and the wrong time. It’s normal in Afghanistan. Everyone has it.”

The weightiest word was the word normal. What Pietersen might have viewed as unbelievable yesterday was just the everyday life of Rashid who is a world T20 superstar playing in a country that has been defined by instability over the years.

It is not a luxury to have the armoured vehicle. It’s survival.

World T20 Superstar Rashid Khan Cannot Walk Freely in Kabul

Rashid, arguably the most recognisable citizen of Afghanistan, is a famous player who plays in leagues such as the IPL and BBL which give him fame, recognition and wealth which appear to make him a potential target.

To make matters worse, the Taliban, who already has dominion of the area, is not likely to be a fan of Rashid as well. The Afghan star has openly condemned their repressive policies, particularly on the rights of women and education, and taken advantage of his international status to speak on behalf of Afghanistan women and girls at the expense of the Taliban narration and influence.

Therefore, the spinner is aware of the fact that it might be unsafe to be in the wrong location at the wrong time.

But there is no bitterness in his voice.

There was calm acceptance in the way Rashid spoke, which is the way that he is aware of the realities of his country. Once more, he said, cricket was nothing but a dream, even going out to play was sometimes prohibited on safety grounds.

He remembered that he was not even permitted to go out and play. The greatest dream we could have was to play in Afghanistan.

That dream, which seemed to have been nearly impossible one, turned out to be a life-buoy, not only to Rashid, but to a nation. The emergence of international cricket in Afghanistan has been a fairytale as it has brought hope and pride to millions of people.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 2:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

