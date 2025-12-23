Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

England cricket officials have started an investigation into allegations that the players’ four-day trip to Noosa, Queensland, between the second and third Ashes Tests, turned into a heavy drinking “stag-do.”

England Managing Director Rob Key said the players were expected to behave professionally during the holiday on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. While he insisted there were no confirmed breaches, Key confirmed that reports of excessive alcohol consumption would be examined.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something I’d expect to see at any stage,” Key said. “If they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag-do, all that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable.”

Key told Daily Mail, “I think a drinking culture doesn’t help anyone in any stretch whatsoever. I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach. We’ve added security, and we’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened.

The Noosa trip comes ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, starting on Boxing Day, at a time when England are desperate to avoid a third 5–0 whitewash in six tours to Australia.

Key also revealed that players had been addressed earlier this season after an Instagram post showed several, including Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, drinking the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington in early November.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call, actually, for what they were going into,” Key said. “I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that I think is ridiculous, really. We’ve had four years where we’ve had none of these issues with any of the players. I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones.”

Some England players are alleged to have been drinking for six days before losing the third Ashes Test and the series in Adelaide. Reports describe the alleged episode as a “glorified stag do.”

Following their defeat in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, the England squad had nine days to prepare for Adelaide Oval. Coach Brendon McCullum had previously remarked that the team had “over-prepared” for the Brisbane match. During this period, the team took a short break in Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Despite the relaxation, England captain Ben Stokes and his team suffered an 82-run defeat in Adelaide, losing the series after just 11 days of play.

