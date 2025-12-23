LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

England cricket officials have launched an investigation after reports claim players turned a Noosa trip into a heavy drinking “stag-do.” Managing Director Rob Key said excessive alcohol consumption would be examined, stressing professionalism.

England cricket probes players' alleged six-day Noosa drinking spree ahead of Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne. Photos: X.
England cricket probes players' alleged six-day Noosa drinking spree ahead of Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 23, 2025 13:04:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

England cricket officials have started an investigation into allegations that the players’ four-day trip to Noosa, Queensland, between the second and third Ashes Tests, turned into a heavy drinking “stag-do.”

You Might Be Interested In

England Managing Director Rob Key said the players were expected to behave professionally during the holiday on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. While he insisted there were no confirmed breaches, Key confirmed that reports of excessive alcohol consumption would be examined.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something I’d expect to see at any stage,” Key said. “If they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag-do, all that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable.”

You Might Be Interested In

Key told Daily Mail, “I think a drinking culture doesn’t help anyone in any stretch whatsoever. I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach. We’ve added security, and we’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened.

England Cricketers Face Drinking Charges Before Boxing Day Test Match

The Noosa trip comes ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, starting on Boxing Day, at a time when England are desperate to avoid a third 5–0 whitewash in six tours to Australia.

Key also revealed that players had been addressed earlier this season after an Instagram post showed several, including Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, drinking the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington in early November.

Also Read: ‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call, actually, for what they were going into,” Key said. “I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that I think is ridiculous, really. We’ve had four years where we’ve had none of these issues with any of the players. I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones.”

England Players Allegedly Drank Alcohol For Six Days

Some England players are alleged to have been drinking for six days before losing the third Ashes Test and the series in Adelaide. Reports describe the alleged episode as a “glorified stag do.”

Following their defeat in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, the England squad had nine days to prepare for Adelaide Oval. Coach Brendon McCullum had previously remarked that the team had “over-prepared” for the Brisbane match. During this period, the team took a short break in Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Despite the relaxation, England captain Ben Stokes and his team suffered an 82-run defeat in Adelaide, losing the series after just 11 days of play.

Also Read: Australia’s Captaincy Hopes Hit As Pat Cummins Misses Last Two Ashes Tests

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ashes 2025ben stokesCricket newsECBEngland cricket team

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Batter to Score 4,000 WT20I Runs; Check Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Women’s T20Is

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Australia’s Captaincy Hopes Hit As Pat Cummins Misses Last Two Ashes Tests

From Earning Rs 1000 To Equal Pay: How Indian Women’s Cricket Fees Evolved

BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

LATEST NEWS

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Cobrapost Investigation Lootwallahs: Questions About Corporate Governance In India

Epstein Suicide Video: What Is Trump Hiding? DOJ Releases Chilling 12-Second Clip, Then Deletes It In A Hurry

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

How to Style Cargo Pants: 5 Looks Stolen from Bollywood’s Best

Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know So Far

Kisan Diwas 2025 Wishes: 50+ Heartfelt Messages, Quotes and Captions to Honour India’s Farmers

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports
Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports
Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports
Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

QUICK LINKS