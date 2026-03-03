LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

Yuvraj Singh made headlines when he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over in the T20 World Cup 2007. Can Abhishek Sharma replicate it against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals?

India to play England in WC semis on Wednesday. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India to play England in WC semis on Wednesday. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 3, 2026 14:18:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

India and England are all set to lock horns in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. The hosts are coming into the tournament on the back of a stunning show against West Indies in their Super 8 fixture which turned out to be a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata. 

The Men in Blue rode on an emphatic show from Sanju Samson who chipped in with an unbeaten 97 off 50 and helped India chase down a target of 196 by 5 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. 

This would be the third instance where India and England will lock horns with each other in a T20 World Cup semi-final. The two sides first met in 2022 where England beat India by 10 wickets while the next instance came in 2024 where the Rohit Sharma-led side made it all square after winning the match by 68 runs. 

You Might Be Interested In

Yuvraj Singh’s Six Sixes

While India and England have just played each other twice in T20 World Cup semis, it is the first their first meeting in a T20 World Cup that is still talked about. India and England played each other for the first in a T20 World Cup in 2007 edition in Durban. 

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 218/4 while England too put up a great show in reply but failed to go over the line. England scored 200/6 in 20 overs. But the highlight of this match were the six sixes in one over that Yuvraj Singh hit against Stuart Broad. 

Openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag provided a perfect start to India as they put 136 for the first wicket. Both the players chipped in with individual fifties for the side. Later, Yuvraj took the onus on himself and smashed a 16-ball 58. The left-handed batter completed his fifty in just 12 deliveries. 

Can Abhishek Sharma Replicate This?

Smashing six sixes in one over is not an easy task and not many players have done it in the past. But Abhishek Sharma has the ability to replicate what his mentor Yuvraj had done in 2007 in Durban. The left-handed batter has had a forgettable run in the T20 World Cup 2026 barring one game against Zimbabwe where he notched up a fifty. 

But this semi-final can be a perfect opportunity for him to return back to form. Abhishek is naturally an aggressive batter especially who likes to take on the bowlers right from the word go. The kind of backlift he has, it just helps him face the pacers with authority and he might come handy against someone like Jofra Archer. India would need him to fire all cylinders and push the opposition on backfoot. 

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay in London Ahead of IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaind vs engindia vs englandStuart Broadt20 world cup 2026yuvraj singh

RELATED News

‘Can You Get Us Home?’: Jonny Bairstow Pleads to UK PM Keir Starmer After Being Stranded in Dubai With Family

F1 News | Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended the Vintage Ceremony in Monaco

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay in London Ahead of IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion All-Set To Launch: Sony LYTIA 710 Camera, Massive 7000mAh Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features And Price

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Iran’s Gerash Amid Escalating US-Israel War; No Casualties Reported

Another ‘Son-Rise’ in Bihar Politics, Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Join JD(U) on Holi

Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Missile Attack While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As She Returns To India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, Thanks Government For Getting Her ‘Back Home’

Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling Thrice While Boarding Delhi–Agra Train, Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH

MPSC Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 139 Group A and B Posts, Check Eligibility And Apply Link Here

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

QUICK LINKS