IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma Follow Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s England Script at Wankhede? | Details Inside

India and England are all set to lock horns in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. The hosts are coming into the tournament on the back of a stunning show against West Indies in their Super 8 fixture which turned out to be a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue rode on an emphatic show from Sanju Samson who chipped in with an unbeaten 97 off 50 and helped India chase down a target of 196 by 5 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

This would be the third instance where India and England will lock horns with each other in a T20 World Cup semi-final. The two sides first met in 2022 where England beat India by 10 wickets while the next instance came in 2024 where the Rohit Sharma-led side made it all square after winning the match by 68 runs.

Yuvraj Singh’s Six Sixes

While India and England have just played each other twice in T20 World Cup semis, it is the first their first meeting in a T20 World Cup that is still talked about. India and England played each other for the first in a T20 World Cup in 2007 edition in Durban.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 218/4 while England too put up a great show in reply but failed to go over the line. England scored 200/6 in 20 overs. But the highlight of this match were the six sixes in one over that Yuvraj Singh hit against Stuart Broad.

Happy Birthday to Yuvraj Singh🤩🎉 This is a Memorable Knock of Yuvraj 6 Sixes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lVMuF2AGcF — Aravinda Krishnan (@DeZodiacus) December 12, 2024

Openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag provided a perfect start to India as they put 136 for the first wicket. Both the players chipped in with individual fifties for the side. Later, Yuvraj took the onus on himself and smashed a 16-ball 58. The left-handed batter completed his fifty in just 12 deliveries.

When Andrew Flintoff tried to sledge Yuvraj Singh in 2007 T20 WC, Bro banged 6 sixes in the very next over and made a world record 🥶🔥 https://t.co/SIte4kmrsE pic.twitter.com/qHXC6Xd46z — P (@AreRohitBhai) March 2, 2026

Can Abhishek Sharma Replicate This?

Smashing six sixes in one over is not an easy task and not many players have done it in the past. But Abhishek Sharma has the ability to replicate what his mentor Yuvraj had done in 2007 in Durban. The left-handed batter has had a forgettable run in the T20 World Cup 2026 barring one game against Zimbabwe where he notched up a fifty.

Lovely shot! 👏 Abhishek Sharma starts the chase on a positive note with a couple of boundaries! ✌️ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup, SUPER 8, #INDvWI | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/Y26WH6p8dS pic.twitter.com/bxPp1LzbxF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 1, 2026

But this semi-final can be a perfect opportunity for him to return back to form. Abhishek is naturally an aggressive batter especially who likes to take on the bowlers right from the word go. The kind of backlift he has, it just helps him face the pacers with authority and he might come handy against someone like Jofra Archer. India would need him to fire all cylinders and push the opposition on backfoot.

